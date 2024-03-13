Former Arsenal star William Gallas has claimed Manchester City star Erling Haaland has not looked as formidable as he did last season, suggesting the Norwegian has lost his all-conquering attitude.

Erling Haaland Has Slowed Down After Devastating Debut Season At Manchester City

Haaland enjoyed a record-breaking debut campaign with Manchester City in the 2022-23 season. The ex-Borussia Dortmund star hit the ground running in England, scoring for fun and tormenting defenders with his relentless pressing. Haaland ended the 2022-23 season with a staggering 52 goals in 53 matches in all competitions, helping City to a historic Premier League-FA Cup-UEFA Champions League Treble.

The 29-cap Norway international has been banging in the goals this season as well, netting 29 times in 33 appearances. However, his finishing has been below par and he has not looked as urgent as he did in 2022-23. Haaland famously missed a sitter in the top-of-the-table Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Sunday (March 10), which ultimately ended 1-1 at Anfield.

William Gallas Suggests Haaland Has Stopped ‘Fighting’ For City

Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas claimed Haaland had changed this season, saying he was not the relentless “animal” he was last term.

The former France international said (via GOAL):

“I don’t think Erling Haaaland looks the same. His game, the way he makes runs, his desire, it’s not the same as the all-conquering Haaland we saw at Manchester City last year.

“Last season, he was running and fighting for every ball – he tired defenders out because he put them under so much pressure with his physicality. Defenders were always on their toes around him.”

Gallas continued:

“He’s come back from his injury and his football has changed. Is he still trying to get up to speed after the injury? Maybe. Something about Erling Haaland is very different this year. If you compare him to last season, his debut in the Premier League, his physical play was completely different. He was fighting. He was holding the ball.”

The Frenchman then cited the recent Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City to show Haaland’s shortcomings, speculating that he was maybe still recovering from his time on the sidelines.

He added:

“He was an animal last season. Defenders were frightened of his physicality – he didn’t give defenders a second to breath. He was running and fighting for every ball. For defenders, it’s so difficult to play against someone like him. In the game against Liverpool, he had two direct duels with Virgil van Dijk and he lost them both. In one situation he got off a shot, but it was an easy effort for Kelleher to save.

“Perhaps he is still tired. He was out for a few months and, since he has come back, he has played in almost every game for Manchester City. It’s normal for your energy to drop after a spell on the sidelines. It looks like he could do with a breather at the moment.”

Haaland, who missed five games due to a stress-related injury earlier this season, is still the leading scorer in England (18). He also has 5 assists in 23 games.