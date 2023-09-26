Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford, claiming neither Eddie Nketiah nor Gabriel Jesus is prolific enough to take the team to Premier League glory.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently have Nketiah and Jesus as their top-two center-forward options, but neither frontman has proven his consistency in the Premier League. Jesus played 26 Premier League games last season, scoring just 11 times. Nketiah, on the other hand, featured in 30 Premier League games last term, scoring just four times. This season, the pair have played 10 Premier League games between them, scoring just thrice.

Merson Backs Arsenal To Sign Ivan Toney

Merson, who won two Premier League titles during his decade-long stay at Arsenal, does not think Arteta’s side have enough firepower to win the title this season. Speaking on Sky Sports, he advised the north Londoners to bring the prolific Toney to the club in the January transfer window.

He began by stating:

“I’ve always said it from day one – Eddie Nketiah is not going to win you the Premier League. You need a proper centre forward. I’m not blaming Nketiah because they drew 2-2 with Tottenham. But with 32 games to go and all the Champions League games they have to play, I don’t think he takes them to the next level. I don’t even think Gabriel Jesus takes them to the next level.

“I was so confident that Arsenal would win on Sunday but when I saw the teams, I was majorly worried. Jesus on the wing, Nketiah up front, Fabio Vieira – I don’t think he’s good enough. Then Declan Rice comes off and Jorginho comes on. It wasn’t Arsenal’s strongest team but when you think about the Champions League and all the games they have to play, it looked a bit weak on Sunday, didn’t it?”

Merson concluded by saying:

“It’s alright sitting there and thinking ‘they need a centre forward’ – but who is there? Only Ivan Toney is available for them in January – there aren’t many centre forwards around in the world. They’re a dying breed. Toney is a good player – he can hold the ball up, he’s good in the air. Arsenal might have to go for him. But there are not a million centre forwards around.”

Ivan Toney Could Be An Excellent Signing For The Gunners

Unlike Jesus and Nketiah, Toney is a traditional center-forward. He is quick, strong, and prefers to stay in the middle when his team are on the ball. He is the man a team would want when they are searching for the winner in the dying embers of a match.

Last season, Toney brought his ‘A game’ to the Premier League, scoring 20 times and claiming four assists in 33 appearances. Overall, he has 32 goals in 66 Premier League matches.

Toney is currently serving a suspension for breaching FA’s betting regulations and will return to action in January. If he manages to pick up right where he left off last season, he could once again make a run for the Premier League Golden Boot.