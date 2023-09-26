Looking to add a proven goalscorer to their ranks, Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of the 2024 January transfer window.

Arsenal Interested In Signing A Player Of Ivan Toney’s Profile

According to English outlet The Mirror, Arsenal have long been interested in Brentford ace Toney. Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly in the market for a proven goalscorer who can add a physical presence to Arsenal’s attack, and Toney seems to be the ideal man for the job. The north London club might have tried to sign Toney in the summer transfer window itself had he not been slapped with an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Edward Nketiah at their disposal. However, neither center-forward is a prolific goalscorer. They tend to drop into midfield more often than not and contribute to the team’s build-up play. Additionally, they are not very strong in the air, which keeps Arteta from switching things around too much when the going gets tough.

Adding a player of Toney’s profile would allow Arteta to experiment with his tactics and take a more direct route when required. Also, Toney is far better equipped to make the most of Declan Rice’s set-piece skills than either Jesus or Nketiah. The report further states that Toney harbors the wish to play for a bigger club and is not looking to extend his stay at Brentford beyond June 2025. Alongside Arteta’s team, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Toney.

Brentford Set Massive Price Tag For Toney

Toney is arguably the best player at Brentford’s disposal at the moment. So, it is quite understandable that they will not let him go for cheap. According to The Mirror, Brentford have set a sizable $73.13 million price tag for the talented center-forward. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to match it to get the striker in January.

Toney was at his best in the 2022-23 Premier League season, scoring 20 times and claiming four assists in 33 appearances. Overall, he has played 124 games for the Bees, scoring 68 times and providing 21 assists.