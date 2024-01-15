Betting

Eagles vs Bucs: Best Prop Bets for 2024 NFL Wild Card Game

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the Eagles will be on the road to face the Buccaneers for the second time this season. Philadelphia was on the road earlier this season in Week 3. The Eagles won 25-11, but that was back on 9/25. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have lost six of their last six games and are currently hanging on by a thread. Philly is playing their worst football of the season when it matters most. However, they get a chance to go on the road and take care of business vs. Tampa Bay. 

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers won in Week 18 to finish the season 9-8. That won Tampa Bay the division in 2023 and an automatic playoff berth. The Bucs have won five of their last six games and did just enough to make the postseason. Mayfield has played well for Tampa Bay this season with career-highs in passing yards and touchdowns. A win tonight could convince the front office that he’s worthy of a long-term deal.

Do the Eagles have what it takes to go on the road and beat Tampa Bay twice this season?

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Buccaneers game on ABC/ESPN

1. Jalen Hurts Over 40.5 rushing yards @ (-130) via BetOnline

Back in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles. They felt Hurts had the potential to be their franchise QB and he’s been just that. He took over as their full-time starter in 2021 and has gotten better each season. In 2023, Hurts threw for a career-high 3,858 yards and 23 passing touchdowns. His 15 interceptions were a new career-high as well. The 25-year-old also added 15 rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

Hurts’ O/U for rushing yards is set at (40.5) vs. the Bucs. The former second-round pick has gone over that number in four of his 17 games played this season. Philadelphia will be without Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown and that’s a massive loss offensively for the Eagles. Additionally, Jalen Hurts is dealing with an injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand. This might be a game in which Hurts utilizes his legs more than usual.

Bet Jalen Hurts Over 40.5 rushing yards (-130) @ BetOnline

2. Mike Evans Over 66.5 receiving yards @ (-121) via BetOnline

Mike Evans is one of the most consistent players of the last decade. He was the 7th overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2014 and Evans has been impressive. The 30-year-old has had 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons. It’s hard to comprehend just how incredible that truly is. Players have one 1,000+ yard season and think they’ve made it. Evans has done it for 10 straight seasons. His 13 receiving touchdowns also led the NFL this season.

His O/U for receiving yards is set at (66.5) vs. the Eagles. Evans has gone over that number in eight of his 17 games played in 2023. The last time the Bucs played Philadelphia, their offense only managed to have 11 points. Mike Evans and the Buccaneers will be looking to have a much better performance offensively if they want to win.

Bet Mike Evans Over 40.5 receiving yards (-121) @ BetOnline

3. DeVonta Smith Over 5.5 receptions @ (-102) via BetOnline

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected WR DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall pick. The 25-year-old won the Heisman Trophy in college at Alabama and has been a solid player for the Eagles. He’s had 80+ receptions, 1,000+ receiving yards, and at least seven touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. Smith is going to be relied upon heavily with WR A.J. Brown out for their matchup vs. Tampa Bay.

His O/U for receptions is set at (5.5) vs. the Bucs. Smith has gone over that number in six of his 16 games played this season. In Week 3 when the Eagles played the Bucs, A.J. Brown led all Eagles WRs with 131 yards. Philadelphia will need that kind of production and more from Smith if they want to advance in the postseason.

Bet DeVonta Smith Over 5.5 receptions (-102) @ BetOnline

