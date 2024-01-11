Boxing News

Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith Prediction: Undefeated World Light-Heavyweight Champion Edging Towards Beterbiev

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dmitry Bivol vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Boxing
Dmitry Bivol vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Boxing

Dmitriy Bivol has weighed-in with his Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith prediction ahead of this weekend. The WBA-Super Light-Heavyweight Champion wasn’t too clear cut with his prediction, but seems to be edging towards a Beterbiev win.

Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith Prediction

Dmitry Bivol certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. The undefeated WBA-Super World Light-Heavyweight king demands a huge amount of respect in boxing circles as the first man since Floyd Mayweather to beat the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Dmitry Bivol is signed to Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, and waits patiently in the wings for the winner of Beterbiev vs Smith. That’s right, the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith bout this weekend is on a collision course Bivol to fight for all four 175-pound belts later this year.

As the name most likely to face the winner of Artur Beterbiev’s next fight against ‘Mundo’, it comes as no surprise see Bivol weigh-in with his own prediction ahead of Saturday’s bout. Bivol of course has an invested intest in this fight. The winner will be his next opponent,. As simple as that.

Going into the fight, Artur Beterbiev is priced as the -450 favourite with the best boxing betting apps to extend his record to 20-0. On the flip side, Callum Smith is the big underdog, priced as large as +325 with the majority of offshore sportsbooks.

Dmitry Bivol Edging Towards An Artur Beterbiev Win Against Callum Smith

US boxing fans can watch the Beterbiev vs Smith fight live on ESPN+, with the main event expected to be at approx. 10pm EST on Saturday night. There are of course three of the four world light-heavyweight title belts on the line for Beterbiev vs Smith, with the winner potentially facing Bivol next in an undisputed clash.

Ahead of Beterbiev vs Smith, Dmitry Bivol has stated in a recent interview with Boxing News that he is edging towards an Artur Beterbiev win because Smith lets his opponents get in too close, which will suit the unified champion:

“This is boxing – anything could happen. Callum Smith’s boxing style lets his opponents come too close, but he’s tall. He’s tall but he’s letting them come too close. For Beterbiev, he likes that.”

When asked who he would rather face in the undisputed clash later this year, Bivol responded by saying he doesn’t care who it is, that he just wants all of the belts:

“It doesn’t matter who I face, I just want the belts.”

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith – Key Event Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith
  • 📊 Records: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KO’s) | Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:00pm EST
  • 🏆 Titles: WBC, IBF & WBO World Light-Heavyweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ (US)
  •  🏟  Venue: Centre Videotron | Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Beterbiev -450 | Smith +325

Tuning into an Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for boxing fans wanting to watch this compelling unified world light-heavyweight title fight totally free of charge.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site. Also be sure to stay up to date with our exclusive boxing live sports betting sites.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Dmitry Bivol vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Boxing
Boxing News

LATEST Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith Prediction: Undefeated World Light-Heavyweight Champion Edging Towards Beterbiev

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2024
Ryan Garcia Girlfriend
Boxing News
Who Is Ryan Garcia’s Girlfriend? Is ‘King Ry’ Still Dating Andrea Celina & Do The Couple Have A Child?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 10 2024

Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest stars in boxing, as well as being the future of the sport. This means fans want to know a bit more about ‘King…

Artur Beterbiev Boxing 1
Boxing News
Artur Beterbiev Record: Unified Light-Heavyweight King Boasts Perfect 19-0 Record With Emphatic 19 Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 09 2024

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Artur Beterbiev’s boxing career thus far. Read on to find out more about Artur Beterbiev’s record, how many…

Artur Beterbiev Boxing 4
Boxing News
Artur Beterbiev Next Fight: Who Is Artur Beterbiev’s Next World Light-Heavyweight Title Fight Against?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 08 2024
Artur Beterbiev Boxing
Boxing News
Who Is Artur Beterbiev’s Girlfriend? Is The Unified World Light-Heavyweight Champion Married?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 09 2024
Artur Beterbiev Boxing 3
Boxing News
Artur Beterbiev Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Beterbiev Boasts $6 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 09 2024
Artur Beterbiev Boxing 2
Boxing News
Watch An Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith Live Stream Online – Beterbiev vs Smith Free Stream
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 08 2024
Arrow to top