Dmitriy Bivol has weighed-in with his Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith prediction ahead of this weekend. The WBA-Super Light-Heavyweight Champion wasn’t too clear cut with his prediction, but seems to be edging towards a Beterbiev win.

Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith Prediction

Dmitry Bivol certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. The undefeated WBA-Super World Light-Heavyweight king demands a huge amount of respect in boxing circles as the first man since Floyd Mayweather to beat the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Dmitry Bivol is signed to Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, and waits patiently in the wings for the winner of Beterbiev vs Smith. That’s right, the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith bout this weekend is on a collision course Bivol to fight for all four 175-pound belts later this year.

As the name most likely to face the winner of Artur Beterbiev’s next fight against ‘Mundo’, it comes as no surprise see Bivol weigh-in with his own prediction ahead of Saturday’s bout. Bivol of course has an invested intest in this fight. The winner will be his next opponent,. As simple as that.

Going into the fight, Artur Beterbiev is priced as the -450 favourite with the best boxing betting apps to extend his record to 20-0. On the flip side, Callum Smith is the big underdog, priced as large as +325 with the majority of offshore sportsbooks.

Dmitry Bivol Edging Towards An Artur Beterbiev Win Against Callum Smith

US boxing fans can watch the Beterbiev vs Smith fight live on ESPN+, with the main event expected to be at approx. 10pm EST on Saturday night. There are of course three of the four world light-heavyweight title belts on the line for Beterbiev vs Smith, with the winner potentially facing Bivol next in an undisputed clash.

Ahead of Beterbiev vs Smith, Dmitry Bivol has stated in a recent interview with Boxing News that he is edging towards an Artur Beterbiev win because Smith lets his opponents get in too close, which will suit the unified champion:

“This is boxing – anything could happen. Callum Smith’s boxing style lets his opponents come too close, but he’s tall. He’s tall but he’s letting them come too close. For Beterbiev, he likes that.”

When asked who he would rather face in the undisputed clash later this year, Bivol responded by saying he doesn’t care who it is, that he just wants all of the belts:

“It doesn’t matter who I face, I just want the belts.”

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith – Key Event Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith 📊 Records: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KO’s) | Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KO’s)

Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KO’s) | Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Saturday, January 13, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:00pm EST

Approx. 10:00pm EST 🏆 Titles: WBC, IBF & WBO World Light-Heavyweight Titles

WBC, IBF & WBO World Light-Heavyweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ (US)

ESPN+ (US) 🏟 Venue: Centre Videotron | Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Centre Videotron | Quebec City, Quebec, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Beterbiev -450 | Smith +325

Tuning into an Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for boxing fans wanting to watch this compelling unified world light-heavyweight title fight totally free of charge.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site. Also be sure to stay up to date with our exclusive boxing live sports betting sites.