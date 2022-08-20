David Haye Joshua vs Usyk Prediction: Joshua To Claim Revenge

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

DAVID HAYE believes Anthony Joshua will right the wrongs of the first fight with Oleksandr Usyk and get revenge on his heavyweight rival. The former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion is predicting a knockout victory for Joshua in this rematch.

Haye backed Joshua to win the first fight and is sticking with his fellow Brit to get the job done tonight from the Jeddah Super Dome, Saudi Arabia.

David Haye Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction

With the rematch finally going down tonight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.

David Haye is one of them. Haye and Joshua have been friends for some years now, and it comes as no surprise that the ‘Hayemaker’ is backing his fellow Englishman.

Now a pundit across several boxing platforms, Haye has had his say on how he thinks Saturday night’s fight will go down:

“Joshua didn’t fight in the manner I though he was going to in their first fight, but I am going for him again. He will have it drilled into him that this has to be a dogfight from the first bell.”

How Will Joshua Win? David Haye Predicts

Although Haye is certain ‘AJ’ will get his hand raised on tonight, how does he think it will happen?

As he touched on above, The ‘Hayemaker’ has heavily implied that he think Joshua needs to make it a dogfight and has to stop Usyk.

Haye faced Ukrainian opposition previously in his career, getting beat by Wladimir Klitschko in their world heavyweight title bout. This time, Haye thinks the Brit can come out on top against the Ukrainian, unlike when he attempted to do so.

Haye said: “If he can impose himself, Joshua can win.”

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 8/15 Anthony Joshua 13/8 Draw 18/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

