Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2: Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

OLEKSANDR USYK defends his three world heavyweight titles against former foe and two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua. This rematch has been a long time in the making, but Saturday night finally sees the pair of boxing kingpins face off for the second time.

On paper, this is a fight that could go either way. It is a genuine 50/50. Both men have impressive wins on their respective resumés, and boxing fans can’t split the pair. A lot of people think Usyk could stop Joshua this time, with others believing Joshua will win back the belts and become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

If you fancy a bet on this fight in the heavyweight division, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Best Boxing Free Bets 1. Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 📊 Records: Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO)

Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: August 20th, 2022

August 20th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 9.30PM GMT

Approx. 9.30PM GMT 🏆 Title: WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Heavyweight Titles

WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Heavyweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports Box Office

Sky Sports Box Office 🏟 Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 | Anthony Joshua 7/4

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Prediction

One of the most intriguing and highly anticipated rematches in recent time, as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are set to do battle this coming weekend for the second time.

First time around, Usyk was incredible. He peppered Joshua with his jab, not giving him a chance to throw his big shots and put it on the Ukrainian. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion won a unanimous decision victory, claiming three of the four heavyweight world titles and beating ‘AJ’ in his back yard in London.

Attentions turn this week to Saudi Arabia for the rematch, where it is make or break for the Watford man. Jeddah Super Dome takes centre stage as Joshua aims to reclaim his belts and become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

This fight is truly compelling. The Ukrainian superstar looks to be a lot heavier and bulkier this time around, which indicates that he is coming to Jeddah to walk down and knock Anthony Joshua out.

Alternatively, Joshua knows he can’t box on the back foot and can’t outbox the superior boxer. Joshua must also come forward, throw his big shots at the same time as taking a measured approach and take calculated risks.

For us here at SportsLens, this is a must win for Joshua. The 32-year-old is the underdog and must go in with that mentality, risking it all to become the kingpin once again. We will explain more in our Best Bet section and Betting Tips section of this article.

We really do feel that Joshua will make the necessary adjustments and overcome adversity to defeat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 prediction: Joshua to win @ 7/4 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Tips

Our next betting tip for this heavyweight showdown is that Anthony Joshua will triumph via KO/TKO in his rematch with the undefeated, unified heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua is a mean puncher. In his 24 professional boxing wins, ‘AJ’ has 22 stoppages. The only two people he hasn’t stopped in his victories are Andy Ruiz and and Joseph Parker, who both have great chins and can take big shots.

Joshua has some emphatic stoppages in his career. Knockout wins over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin, Dillian Whyte and Kubrat Pulev. If Joshua is to win this weekend, it will likely have to be by stoppage again. Usyk is too good of a boxer and is too slick a mover for Joshua to beat on points.

Usyk has shows in his past, despite not being defeated as a professional, that he doesn’t like it when his opponents put it on his from the get-go. For example, in the World Boxing Super Series tournament in the cruiserweight division, Usyk did win every fight but had to overcome adversity.

It looked like Usyk wasn’t a fan of the body attacks, with the likes of Gassiev and Briedis throwing big body shots at Usyk, with Usyk retreating and showing a slight vulnerability. Joshua has some underrated body work too, so using this approach could well be the key to victory for the Englishman.

Derek Chisora made it difficult for Usyk too for a few rounds, with relentless pressure and throwing big body shots at the Ukrainian. This is the key to victory for us here at SportsLens if Joshua is to win. He must attack the body of Usyk, before setting up more attacks to the head and throwing big combinations at the champion.

If he is to do this, he could well reclaim his belts. Joshua has what it takes to defeat Usyk, he has the tools and the attributes in his arsenal, it’s just a matter of using them and breaking down Oleksandr Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 betting tip: Joshua to win by KO/TKO @ 13/5 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Best Bet

Last but not least, our best bet for the highly anticipated heavyweight showdown on Saturday night between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the IBF, WBO and WBA-Super world titles.

As we have already alluded to, Joshua has explosive power. He has stopped almost every man he has been in the ring with. The strength and power is there, the two-time heavyweight champion of the world just needs to find a way to land is clubbing shots to the body and head of the Ukrainian hero.

If Joshua can do this, which we think he can this time around with the addition of Robert Garcia as his new coach and going more incognito in the build up to the rematch, then he can most definitely force the stoppage over Usyk.

When that stoppage comes remains to be seen, but looking at it logically, it is unlikely that Joshua will blast Usyk out of there early. The champion is too smart for that, his boxing IQ is far too high for him to get caught cold early. It could well be a longer process for Joshua to break down the 35-year-old.

This is why we have gone for rounds 7-9 for the Joshua KO/TKO to come, as we think the will have to take a measured approach before gambling and taking calculated risks as the fight grows on.

Joshua will need to conserve his energy, whilst still making Usyk work and keeping him on the back foot. If Joshua can do this, we could see an opening presenting itself in the middle to late rounds for ‘AJ’.

As Usyk will be carrying far more weight, his legs will gradually slow down, he will get more tired and Joshua will be able to use that to his advantage, attacking with ferocious combinations down low and up high, before wobbling Usyk and stopping him to regain his world heavyweight crown.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 best bet: Joshua to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-9 @ 17/2 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Haven’t claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony joshua 7/4 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

When is Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2?

Date: Saturday, 20th August

Ring Walks expected: 9.30pm GMT, Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabi

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have Sky Sports on your TV, you will be able to watch this heavyweight mega fight from Saudi Arabi live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app, provided you paid for the fight via your account.

Tale of the Tape

Oleksandr Usyk record and bio:

Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Date of Birth: 17th January 1987 (35-years-old)

17th January 1987 (35-years-old) Height: 6′ 3″

6′ 3″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 19

19 Record: 19-0 (13 KOs)

Anthony Joshua record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 15th October 1989 (32-years-old)

15th October 1989 (32-years-old) Height: 6′ 6″

6′ 6″ Reach: 82″

82″ Total Fights: 26

26 Record: 24-2 (22 KOs)

More Exclusive Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets