Damian Lillard Interested In The Warriors Before The Chris Paul Trade

Portland Trailblazers star point guard Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in joining the Golden State Warriors before the Chris Paul trade happened.

Damian Lillard was interested in joining the Warriors before they traded for Chris Paul, per @ramonashelburne on @WillardAndDibs pic.twitter.com/L0Vz9hrL8n — SleeperNBA (@SleeperNBA) July 6, 2023

Oh what could have been. Damian Lillard on the Warriors would instantly make them the NBA Finals favorite without question. Maybe when Golden State realized what it would take to get “Dame” they held off and decided to go with Chris Paul, even though the asking price for the 39-year-old was also not cheap.

The Golden State Warriors are +1200 to win the NBA Finals in 2024 according to California sportsbooks.

The Golden State Warriors had established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in recent memory, thanks to the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The team had previously won multiple championships and exhibited a fast-paced, high-scoring style of play that perfectly complemented Lillard’s skills. The thought of adding a player of Lillard’s caliber to the Warriors’ already formidable lineup sparked a wave of excitement.

Why Lillard Would Be A Good Fit

The potential fit between Damian Lillard and the Golden State Warriors was tantalizing. Lillard’s exceptional three-point shooting and ability to create his shot off the dribble perfectly aligned with the Warriors’ fast-paced, perimeter-oriented offense. Combining Lillard’s offensive firepower with the likes of Curry and Thompson would create an offensive juggernaut. Lillard’s competitive drive and leadership qualities would seamlessly mesh with the Warriors’ championship pedigree.

The Blazers are looking for a haul in exchange for Lillard who requested a trade just a few days ago. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding where he ends up. A team like the Miami Heat are seen as favorites along with the Boston Celtics potentially.

At this point, none of us know where Lillard will end up. We can thank the NBA gods for not letting him join the Golden State Warriors.