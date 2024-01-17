To start the 2023-24 season, James Harden was on the 76ers. After a fallout with team president Daryl Morey, the Sixers quickly traded Harden to the LA Clippers. The 10-time all-star joined Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. In their first six games after the Harden trade, the Clippers failed to get a win.

Critics were quick to jump on the Clippers and Harden for their lack of success. Since the six-game losing streak, the team has gone 23-7. Additionally, their 18-4 record since the beginning of December is the best in the NBA. The Clippers have found a way to build chemistry quickly and the team has turned their season around. With that success, Harden has verbalized his interest in remaining with the tea, after this season.

Is James Harden seriously interested in playing for the Clippers long-term?

REPORT: James Harden wants to sign a long-term deal to end his career with the Clippers, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/gwNBEFwUew — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 17, 2024



After a win on Tuesday night vs. the Thunder, Bleacher Reports’ Chris Haynes had the inside scoop on James Harden. Before Harden addressed the media publicly, Haynes reported the all-star’s interest in staying in LA. The former league MVP seems to have a legitimate interest in staying with the Clippers. Harden said he is happy to be home and wants to keep their core group of players together for a few years.

The 34-year-old is on a player-exercised one-year deal he initially signed with the 76ers. Harden is not eligible for a contract extension until the 2023-24 season ends. That includes the entire postseason as well. Just last week, his teammate Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year, $153 million extension to stay in LA. Paul George is also eligible for an extension. Who knows if the team is willing to sign all three of them to long-term extensions? Those are tough decisions the front office will have to make.

James Harden on reports that he wants to retire with Clippers: “I thought the same thing last year, the last team I was on. That’s why I did all those sacrifices, but I’m here, home. We have an opportunity. I want to be able to keep the core together for a few years and I… pic.twitter.com/iyy8sIFKoH — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 17, 2024



Harden was honest with reporters about if he wanted to remain with the Clippers for the rest of his career. He said he thought the same thing last year when he was with the 76ers. There was a time when signing an extension with Philly and retiring with the Sixers was a real possibility. For now, the Clippers can continue to win games and that will only help Harden’s chances of remaining with the team long-term.