Premier League leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City will square off in what could be a pivotal match in the three-horse race for the English top-flight title. Continue reading to learn all the key details about this weekend’s highly anticipated match between two teams who are separated by a solitary point.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch Premier League Game In US

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will welcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium for their upcoming Premier League Matchday 29 clash. The mouthwatering tussle will kick off at 3:30 PM Local Time (GMT) / 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PT on Sunday, March 31.

Premier League fans in the United States can catch the game live on TV by tuning in to NBC or Telemundo. Those who do not have access to conventional viewing options can opt to stream the game live on Peacock Premium or NBC.com. FuboTV, which offers a free trial, will also carry the game.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Preview

Form

Defending champions Manchester City are coming into the game on the back of a convincing 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Quarter-finals on March 16. In their previous Premier League encounter, however, City played out a 1-1 draw with fellow title aspirants Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal, on the other hand, did not have FA Cup commitments to fulfill. Their final game before the international break came against FC Porto in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They won 2-1 in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, but it was not enough to seal a clean passage through to the Quarter-finals. Arteta’s team ultimately bested the Portuguese outfit on penalties. The north London club emerged victorious in their previous Premier League game as well. They beat Brentford 2-1 away from home on March 9.

Fitness

Manchester City had a troubling international break, with many of their star players suffering knocks and overloads. Kyle Walker and John Stones both pulled their leg muscles and are doubtful for the game. Manuel Akanji and Ederson too picked up knocks and are racing against time to prove their fitness.

Creator-in-chief Kevin De Bruyne also suffered a groin injury, but he should be fit for Sunday’s game.

Arsenal, meanwhile, fared a little better during the international break. Bukayo Saka did suffer a thigh injury but he should be back in time for the trip to Manchester.

Head-To-Head

The two Premier League heavyweights have met each other 210 times in all competitions over the years. Arsenal have won 100, City 65, and the remaining 45 have ended all square. Arteta’s side had the last laugh when the two teams met at the Emirates Stadium in October 2023. Owing to Gabriel Martinelli’s 86th-minute strike, the Londoners secured a 1-0 win over the Mancunians.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Prediction

Third-placed Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal are two formidable teams, capable of beating any outfit on their day. However, at the Etihad Stadium, it is difficult not to side with the Cityzens.

The Treble holders are nearly unstoppable at home and have an excellent record against the Londoners, not losing to them since the 2-0 defeat on January 18, 2015. So, if they can hold their ground and get an early goal, it could be difficult for the visitors to find a way back.

We predict a 2-1 win for Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.