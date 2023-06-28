Chris Paul has been having himself quite the month.

After his Phoenix Suns were eliminated from playoff contention, there was a story released that the team would move on from their point guard in some facet during the off-season. It took a few weeks to come to fruition, but Paul was eventually shipped off to Washington, a move that he found out about via his son while he was on an airplane.

Chris Paul Wants Green Back In Golden State

Klay and Steph on Chris Paul trade: pic.twitter.com/HbKYgVkJeX — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) June 28, 2023

Just days later, he was shipped cross-country yet again, this time to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole. It has been a whirlwind of change for the 38-year-old point guard, and he has been navigating it all while promoting his book release and spending the off-season with his family.

During a Fanatics event on Tuesday, cameras caught up with Chris Paul, and he was asked a few questions about his certain situation.

Most of his comments were basic, a strategy employed to not give the media much to work with, but his excitement for his new venture was apparent. When asked if he had talked to any of his new teammates yet, Paul confirmed that he had, and that he “absolutely” wants Draymond Green back on the team.

Paul Knows He’s Been The Enemy

Chris Paul ‘Absolutely’ Wants Draymond Green Back On Warriors https://t.co/1O0avF7LBs — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 28, 2023

Paul has been one of the many players that Warriors fans have loathed over the years. The two sides have met many times in the playoffs throughout Paul’s stay in the Western Conference, and have had some heated games and moments that have fueled a sports-hatred between them. But he is going to embrace being a part of the team, and touched acknowledged that he has been the enemey for some time:

“I know I’ve been sort of the swarn enemy for a long time, but I can not wait to be there and I can not wait to get in to the locker room with all of those guys.”

The interviewer also asks Chris Paul how he thinks he’s going to fit in with the Warriors. Paul says that he has been in the league for 18 years and has made it work every stop of the way so far, implying that he’ll be just fine when it comes to fit and play style.

