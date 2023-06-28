NBA

NBA: Raptors Turned Down Warriors Offer For Jordan Poole Trade

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
One of the biggest moves made thus far during the NBA off-season was the blockbuster trade between the Warriors and Wizards. Chris Paul was shipped to Golden State in exchange for Jordan Poole, in a move based as much on salaries as it was on basketball purposes.

Warriors Tried To Trade Jordan Poole To The Raptors

But according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, the Warriors made Poole available to other teams as well, who wound up turning them down.

The Toronto Raptors are one of the teams to keep an eye on this summer. They barely qualified for the play-in tournament last season, which was something of a disappointment given the talent that they have on their roster. So they could be in for a shake up, and have plenty of ammunition and assets to begin a rebuild.

One of the players that has been involved in many of the trade rumors is OG Anunoby. The small forward has come on strong over the last few years, upping his scoring average to 17 points per game over the last two seasons, while leading the league in steals in 2022-23. He even garnered a few Defensive Player of the Year Award votes.

Toronto Likely Waiting For The Right Offer For Anunoby

The Warriors were apparently interested in his services. Kawakami has reported that Golden State offered to send Jordan Poole to the Raptors in exchange for Anunoby, but Toronto turned them down. He mentions that the Warriors also had talks with the Celtics and gauged some interest from the Spurs, but also noted that it would be difficult to find a workable trade to get Poole on either of those rosters.

The Raptors apparently want more. Poole certainly still has plenty of upside as a young scorer with a championship run under his belt, but his four-year contract extension is set to kick in this coming year, one that will pay him over $30 million per season. That was enough to make Toronto turn away, as Anunoby has just two years left on his current deal, with the second being a player option.

In Kawakami’s article, he goes on to explain how the moves made by Golden State likely signify that they are planning on having Draymond Green return. The aging forward opted out of his contract last week, and there have been rumors about his departure. But thus far, all signs have pointed to him remaining with the Warriors.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

