Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shares The Latest On Raheem Sterling As Exit Rumors Gain Momentum

Sushan Chakraborty
Raheem Sterling Is Close To Chelsea Exit
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea is working on a permanent solution for out-of-favor winger Raheem Sterling. The Blues need to lighten their squad and the Englishman is at the top of their transfer list for the summer window.

Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Does Not Have Room For Raheem Sterling

Former Liverpool and Manchester City left-winger Sterling is no longer an important player for Chelsea. New boss Enzo Maresca admittedly wants wingers who fit his philosophy, and the ex-England international unfortunately does not. In an interview last week, Maresca confirmed Sterling was not training with the first team and said he had told the winger that he would struggle for minutes if he chose to continue in West London.

Maresca said (via Sky Sports):

I’m not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer a different kind of winger. 

We have a big squad and it is impossible to give all of them minutes, so probably it is better to leave. Brutal? I just try to be honest. I spoke with Raheem before the City game and said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us.”

According to reports, Sterling wants to continue in the Premier League, with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa emerging as likely suitors.

Fabrizio Romano Discusses Raheem Sterling’s Future

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

The Raheem Sterling situation is a question for Chelsea, not for me.

At the moment I can only say the information that I have, and that is they insist on a permanent sale. Maybe a loan under certain conditions can be enough to get the green light, but this is just my opinion and not something guaranteed.

Chelsea spent a hefty €56.2 million to sign Sterling from Manchester City in the summer of 2022. The 29-year-old winger, who was one of the best wingers in the Premier League when he joined, has not managed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. Playing 81 games for the club in all competitions so far, Sterling has scored 19 times and provided 12 assists. His contract with the Pensioners runs until June 30, 2027.

