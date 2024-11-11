Soccer

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: The Gunners Lose Further Ground in Title Race

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Draws with Arsenal
Chelsea Draws with Arsenal

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening, November 10. The stalemate extended the Gunners’ winless run to four games in the English Premier League, causing them to fall further behind in the title race. With 19 points, Mikel Arteta’s side is in fourth place in the Premier League rankings, nine points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea and Arsenal Fail to Settle it at Stamford Bridge

Enzo Maresca’s massively improved Chelsea had the first stab at goal, and, unsurprisingly, it came from the magical left boot of Cole Palmer. The Arsenal defense allowed the Englishman plenty of space outside the box, and he unhesitantly tried his luck. The shot from range was dipping swiftly, warranting Gunners stopper David Raya to acrobatically tip the ball over the bar. In the 24th minute, Chelsea came agonizingly close to scoring, as Pedro Neto found Malo Gusto with a perfect cross at the far post. The Frenchman only had to steer the ball in from close range, but he mistimed his header, sending it over the bar.

In the 32nd minute, former Chelsea man Kai Havertz found the back of the net for Arsenal, celebrating by putting his finger on his lips. However, much to the delight of the Stamford Bridge faithful, the goal did not stand, as Havertz had veered off into an offside position while receiving the ball from Declan Rice.

The deadlock ultimately broke in the 60th minute, as Gabriel Martinelli did justice to Martin Odegaard’s impeccable cross from the right. Surprisingly unmarked, Martinelli waltzed into the box from the left, received Odegaard’s delivery, and beat the goalkeeper at his near post.

The North Londoners, however, did not stay ahead for long, thanks to Neto’s sensational outside-the-box effort in the 70th minute. Once again, Arsenal gave Neto far too much space outside the box, allowing the winger to dispatch a thumping effort, which slotted into the bottom-right corner.

Arsenal could have won the game in the 87th minute when the ball landed at Leandro Trossard’s feet inside the area. Disappointingly, the substitute blasted his effort over the bar.

Mikel Arteta Calls on His Players to Show Their Teeth

After seeing his team fall further behind in the Premier League title race, a dejected Arteta urged his players to show how much they want to win the title.

He said in the post-match press conference (via The Guardian):

When it gets nasty, show your teeth and show how much you want it. 

When it’s Disneyland it’s very easy. ­Everybody’s next to you, telling you how beautiful you are. When it gets dark and difficult and everybody’s questioning it, that’s when I want to see people. I’m looking around. Who is going to step into that box? Yes or no?

He added:

Win, win, win, win and win because these guys [our rivals] don’t stop winning. That’s what we have to do.”

Arsenal will return to action with a clash against Nottingham Forest after the international break on November 23.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea Draws with Arsenal
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: The Gunners Lose Further Ground in Title Race

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Soccer
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal will meet in the most highly anticipated match of Gameweek 11 in the 2024-25 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key info…

New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Club Does Not Want to Cash In on Would-Be Free Agent in January
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Liverpool is not looking to cash in on Trent Alexander-Arnold amid interest from European champions Real Madrid. The Englishman is out of contract…

Real Madrid Midfielder Tchouameni
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Identifies 26-Year-Old as Aurelien Tchouameni’s Replacement
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024
Nistelrooy Enjoyes Dream Manchester United Start
Soccer
Manchester United vs Leicester City: Chris Sutton Predicts the Outcome of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Final Game as Interim Manager
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024
Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Manchester City: A Look at the Cityzens’ 5 Heaviest Defeats Under Pep Guardiola
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 08 2024
Liverpool and Manchester City Coaches
Soccer
“Foreign managers are getting better jobs” – Graeme Souness Says English Managers Would Be Just As Successful at Liverpool and Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024
Arrow to top