La Liga powerhouse Barcelona enjoyed an explosive start to life under new manager Hansi Flick. The Blaugrana won their first five league games on the bounce, scoring an impressive 17 times. Toward the end of October, they secured two mega wins, beating Bayern Munich (4-1) and Real Madrid (4-0) in a matter of three days. Since then, they have hit a bit of slump in La Liga, picking up just two wins in their last six matches in the competition.

Since November, the Catalans have understandably not scored as freely. Their output, however, has still been one of the best in Europe. Continue reading to check out their ranking as we explore the top seven teams that have scored the most goals since the start of November.

#7 Liverpool: 18 Goals

Premier League leaders Liverpool are in seventh position, having found the back of the net 18 times in seven matches since the start of November. The Reds, who are also sitting atop the UEFA Champions League rankings, have scored 29 goals in 14 Premier League matches this season.

Liverpool recorded their biggest win against UEFA Champions League opponents Bayer Leverkusen on November 5. Luis Diaz scored a brilliant hat-trick and Cody Gakpo found the back of the net as the Merseysiders claimed a mega 4-0 win over Leverkusen at Anfield Stadium.

#6 Eintracht Frankfurt: 20 Goals

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt has clinched the sixth position, scoring 20 goals in eight matches since the start of November. Frankfurt, who have scored 33 Bundesliga goals in 13 games, have been absolutely flying in the German top flight, with them sitting in second position after amassing 27 points. They are also in an automatic qualification spot (3rd) in the UEFA Europa League.

Frankfurt recorded their most emphatic victory in the first game of November. Hugo Ekitike (brace), Omar Marmoush, Ansgar Knauff, Nathaniel Brown, Mahmoud Dahoud, and Can Uzun hit the back of the net to seal a 7-2 win over Bochum.

#5 AC Milan: 20 Goals

AC Milan may have been flexed their attacking muscle since November, scoring 20 goals in eight matches. In Serie A, the Rossoneri have scored just 24 times in 14 games and are toiling in seventh place in the rankings. Milan’s performances have been fair in the Champions League, as they are currently in a play-off spot (16th).

Milan recorded their biggest win of the November-December period on December 3. Samuel Chukwueze (brace), Tijjani Reijnders, Rafael Leao, Davide Calabria, and Tammy Abraham found the back of the net to propel Milan to a 6-1 win over Sassuolo in Coppa Italia.

#4 Atalanta: 20 Goals

Serie A high-fliers Atalanta have been in rapid form since November, racking up 20 goals in just seven games in all competitions. Scoring 38 goals and amassing 34 points from 15 league matches, Serie A leaders Atalanta have emerged as the most ruthless team in the division. They are also fifth in the UEFA Champions League standings.

Atalanta have came out on top in all seven of their matches since the start of November. Their biggest victory came away at Young Boys, as Mateo Retegui (brace), Charles de Ketelaere (brace), Seat Kolasinac, and Lazar Samardzic propelled the team to a 6-1 win.

#3 Barcelona: 21 Goals

La Liga leaders Barcelona is in third place, courtesy of their impressive return of 21 goals in eight matches since November. Over the course of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign, Barca has scored a league-best 50 times.

Despite slacking off a bit in the last few weeks, the Blaugrana remains at the top of the La Liga rankings and is in a great position (3rd) to automatically qualify for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona claimed their biggest win since November away at Mallorca on December 3. Ferran Torres, Raphinha (brace), Frenkie de Jong, and Pau Victor found the back of the net to seal a 5-1 win at Son Moix.

#2 Atletico Madrid: 25 Goals

Outscoring both Barcelona and Real Madrid, the third-biggest side in Spain, Atletico Madrid, has clinched the second spot in the rankings. Diego Simeone’s men have been in blistering form since November, scoring 25 goals in eight games across competitions. They are third in La Liga rankings and are in a playoff place (15th) in the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid won all eight of their matches across La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League in November. Their biggest triumph came away at Sparta Prague on November 25. Julian Alvarez and Angel Correa each scored a brace while Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann chipped in with a goal to take Los Rojiblancos to a mighty 6-0 victory.

#1 Chelsea: 26 Goals

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea has been scoring for fun this season, racking up a massive 26 goals in eight games across competitions since the start of November. With 35 goals to their name, the Blues have emerged as the highest-scoring team in the Premier League this season. Their excellent goalscoring run has helped them climb to second place in the English top-flight rankings.

Chelsea played their most explosive game against UEFA Europa Conference League opponents FC Noah on Thursday, November 7. Thanks to goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi, Joao Felix (brace), Mykhailo Mudryk, and Christopher Nkunku (brace), the Pensioners cruised to a thumping 8-0 victory over the Armenian side.