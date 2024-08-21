Soccer

Pep Guardiola Reveals The One Team Manchester City Will Be ‘Trembling’ Against This Season And It Isn’t Arsenal

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed the one team his side will be trembling coming up against this season, with the Spaniard holding high expectations of Newcastle this year.

Pep Guardiola Fears Newcastle

Speaking on a podcast earlier this week, Pep Guardiola has revealed that along with Arsenal, Manchester City fear Newcastle and his side will be trembling when the champions face the Magpies.

Without European football this year, Guardiola thinks that Newcastle could pose a serious threat to the Premier League Champions, with their energy saved during the week when other teams near the top of the table play in Europe.

“You ask me now, Tottenham will be there, for the way they play, Newcastle will be back because it’s one game-a-week, they don’t have European competition. And the energy that they play with, the physicality that they play with, with just one game a week, we’ll be trembling. We will be trembling when we play against them.”

Newcastle’s first face off with City in the league this season comes at St James’ Park on Saturday the 28th of September.

Guardiola doesn’t just fear Newcastle and Spurs this year though, in a campaign that the Spaniard believes could be even closer than last season.

The 53-year-old continued: “Arsenal, ten to ten, for sure. Liverpool, we will see because the transition after Jurgen [Klopp] always is not easy but pre-season for Arne Slot has been amazing.

“And of course, United, with a lot of signings that they have done, Chelsea with all the signings that they have done, all the teams, Aston Villa, we’ll see how they handle playing Champions League and Premier League but yeah, six, seven teams will be there, will be a difficult top four again.”

City won their first game of the campaign over the weekend, with a fairly comfortable win for coming for the Cityzens away from home to top four hopefuls Chelsea.

Guardiola’s side next faces newly promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, with the Tractor Boys hoping to cause the champions a headache in matchday 2.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
