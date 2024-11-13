Soccer

Report: Chelsea Faces Competition From Two Premier League Clubs for Primeira Liga Defender

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing gifted Benfica defender Tomas Araujo. However, the Blues are not the only team keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, with two other Premier League clubs also monitoring him.

Two Premier League Clubs Planning to Compete with Chelsea

Thanks to his performances for Benfica, Araujo has become a sought-after center-back for many prominent teams across Europe. The Portuguese defender, who came through Benfica’s junior ranks before earning his professional contract in July 2022, has played 12 games for the club in all competitions this season, providing an assist. He has looked rock solid at the heart of the Benfica defense while exuding vigor when filling in as a left-back.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, three Premier League clubs have been particularly impressed with Araujo and have placed him on their wishlist. In addition to long-time admirers Chelsea, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are contemplating bringing the young defender to England. Benfica, however, has no interest in selling the player and can only green-light the move if they receive a jaw-dropping offer.

Araujo is contractually tied to Benfica until June 30, 2028.

Chelsea ‘Really Like’ Benfica Defender Tomas Araujo

Under the ownership of the Todd Boehly-led consortium, Chelsea has been in a constant state of transition. The Blues have invested heavily in young players, tying them down to massive six-, seven, or even eight-year deals. Their squad is by far the busiest in the English top flight, but they have no intention of stopping just yet.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano said the Pensioners were in the market for a center-back, naming a defender they particularly liked.

Chelsea are following many center-backs, so Lukeba is one of many players they’ve been monitoring, which is absolutely normal, just like with Tomas Araujo at Benfica,” Romano said at the end of September. 

Araujo in particular is a player Chelsea really like, and they tried for him in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. At that time, Benfica didn’t want to sell the player, but he remains someone on Chelsea’s radar, and they are also scouting Lukeba, but at this moment it’s too early to predict where he’s going.”

Araujo has played 36 games for the senior team in all competitions so far, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On
Soccer

LATEST “I Was a Little Bit Surprised” – Pundit Says New Liverpool Signing May Not Be a Good Fit

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 13 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Report: Chelsea Faces Competition From Two Premier League Clubs for Primeira Liga Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 13 2024

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing gifted Benfica defender Tomas Araujo. However, the Blues are not the only team keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, with two other…

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid and Barcelona Interested in 22-Year-Old Premier League Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 13 2024

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. The 22-year-old center-back has been in impressive form for the Premier League…

Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United Interim Manager
Soccer
“We will meet again legend” – Alejandro Garnacho Bids Emotional Farewell to Manchester United Legend Ruud van Nistelrooy
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 12 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Eyeing Move for Former Atletico Madrid Defender to Cope With Injury Crisis
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 12 2024
La Liga Logo
Soccer
La Liga: 5 Players Who Have Provided the Most Assists in 2024-25
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 12 2024
Liverpool Star Virgil Van Dijk Was Not Nominated For 2024 Ballon d'Or
Soccer
Report: Liverpool Wants to Sign 22-Year-Old Defender Regardless of Virgil van Dijk’s Future
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 11 2024
Arrow to top