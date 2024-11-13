Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing gifted Benfica defender Tomas Araujo. However, the Blues are not the only team keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, with two other Premier League clubs also monitoring him.

Two Premier League Clubs Planning to Compete with Chelsea

Thanks to his performances for Benfica, Araujo has become a sought-after center-back for many prominent teams across Europe. The Portuguese defender, who came through Benfica’s junior ranks before earning his professional contract in July 2022, has played 12 games for the club in all competitions this season, providing an assist. He has looked rock solid at the heart of the Benfica defense while exuding vigor when filling in as a left-back.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, three Premier League clubs have been particularly impressed with Araujo and have placed him on their wishlist. In addition to long-time admirers Chelsea, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are contemplating bringing the young defender to England. Benfica, however, has no interest in selling the player and can only green-light the move if they receive a jaw-dropping offer.

Araujo is contractually tied to Benfica until June 30, 2028.

Chelsea ‘Really Like’ Benfica Defender Tomas Araujo

Under the ownership of the Todd Boehly-led consortium, Chelsea has been in a constant state of transition. The Blues have invested heavily in young players, tying them down to massive six-, seven, or even eight-year deals. Their squad is by far the busiest in the English top flight, but they have no intention of stopping just yet.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano said the Pensioners were in the market for a center-back, naming a defender they particularly liked.

“Chelsea are following many center-backs, so Lukeba is one of many players they’ve been monitoring, which is absolutely normal, just like with Tomas Araujo at Benfica,” Romano said at the end of September.

“Araujo in particular is a player Chelsea really like, and they tried for him in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. At that time, Benfica didn’t want to sell the player, but he remains someone on Chelsea’s radar, and they are also scouting Lukeba, but at this moment it’s too early to predict where he’s going.”

Araujo has played 36 games for the senior team in all competitions so far, scoring one goal and providing an assist.