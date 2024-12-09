Soccer

‘Loves Football, Humble, No Strange Things’ – Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Hails ‘Not Normal’ Cole Palmer After Tottenham Hotspur Win

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has singled out Cole Palmer for praise, lauding his humility and saying he belongs to the group of extraordinarily gifted players. His comments came after Palmer scored an excellent brace in the Blues’ 4-3 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cole Palmer Was Excellent as Chelsea Beat Tottenham Hotspur

Palmer, who has been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining from Manchester City last summer, delivered a masterclass as Chelsea downed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, December 8. He ran the show in the final third, keeping the game ticking with his inch-perfect passes, creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates, and scoring two excellent penalties in the 61st and 84th minute.

Palmer’s penalty in the 84th minute was a thing of beauty, as he dispatched a perfect Panenka to beat the goalkeeper down the middle. It was Palmer’s 12th consecutive penalty for Chelsea in the Premier League, with him becoming the first player in history to score as many in a row in the competition.

Enzo Maresca Hails Humble and Extraordinary Cole Palmer

After the game, Chelsea manager Maresca lauded Palmer for not losing his humility after attaining global recognition.

He said (via Chelsea.com):

I know Cole from four or five years ago as I had him for one year at Manchester City with the Under-23s. The best thing from him is that four, five years ago when he was with me in the Under-23s, he was one way and now after two years, 20-30 goals and everyone considers him one of the best, he is exactly the same guy.

Loves football, humble, no strange things. This is the best thing for Cole and for young players, because today, young players if they play one game well, they already think they are [top] and they lose the balance. He is always the same, doesn’t change, and we are very happy with Cole.”

Maresca added:

Probably since we started [working with the team], I didn’t see Cole shooting penalties [in training].

It’s remarkable. Cole belongs to that group that are not normal players. They are top players and they do things that normal players or us, we say, ‘how can he do that?’ He scored because he’s top. We can expect this from Cole.”

Palmer has been in devastating form for Chelsea in all competitions this season. He has played 17 games across tournaments, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

