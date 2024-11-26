When trying to determine the creativity of a player, we often check the number of assists he has provided. However, it does not always paint the full picture. No matter how brilliant the final ball is, it still needs finishing, meaning it ultimately hinges on the goalscorer’s competence.

Chances created, meanwhile, is a lot more self-sufficient statistic. It tells us how many goalscoring opportunities — shots that did not hit the back of the net — a player created for his teammates, thus telling us how creative the individual is. In the list below, we will take a look at the five most creative players in the Premier League, explore how many chances they have devised since the start of the 2024-25 season. Let’s begin!

#5 Dwight McNeil (Everton): 30 Chances Created

Kicking off the list is Everton left-winger Dwight McNeil, with him creating an impressive 30 chances in 11 Premier League appearances. McNeil, 25, has also created eight big chances, provided three assists, and scored three goals, emerging as one of the most impactful players in his team.

The England U21 star delivered his best performance against Crystal Palace on Matchday 6. He scored an excellent brace to propel the Toffees to a 2-1 victory over the Eagles.

#4 Cole Palmer (Chelsea): 32 Chances Created

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer has unsurprisingly been their finest creator this season. A magician in the final third, the 2023-24 Premier League Young Player of the Season has created 32 chances in 12 Premier League matches. The Englishman has also been Chelsea’s leading goal contributor, scoring seven times and providing five assists thus far. Had it not been for his timely interventions, Chelsea would not be in third place in the Premier League rankings.

Palmer was at his jaw-dropping best in the Matchday 6 meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion. He scored four goals as the Blues came away with a 4-2 victory over the Seagulls.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 32 Chances Created

Arsenal poster boy Bukayo Saka has created 32 chances in the Premier League this season, emerging as his team’s most consistent creator. The right-winger has played 11 games in the English top flight this term, scoring four goals and claiming a league-topping eight assists. He has also created an impressive 14 big chances for his teammates.

Saka delivered his finest performance on Matchday 7 against Southampton. He scored once and provided two assists to propel the Gunners to a 3-1 victory over the Saints.

#2 Andreas Pereira (Fulham): 32 Chances Created

Creating 32 chances in 12 Premier League games, Fulham attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira has clinched the second spot in the rankings. Pereira, 28, has also created two big chances, delivered 19 accurate long balls, lodged six shots on target, and scored one goal.

Pereira delivered an excellent performance in the Matchday 7 clash against Manchester City, scoring a goal. However, it ultimately did not count for anything as the Cityzens flexed their muscles and came away with a 3-2 victory.

#1 Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur): 33 Chances Created

At the summit sits Tottenham Hotsput attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, having created a stunning 33 chances in 12 Premier League matches since the start of the 2024-25 season. The talented and versatile midfielder has also created six big chances, played four through balls, provided three assists, and scored two goals.

Kulusevski delivered his best performance in Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United at the end of September. The 24-year-old not only scored an excellent goal against the Red Devils, but he also created a whopping nine chances over the 90, tormenting the defenders from start to finish.