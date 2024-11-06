Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Vinicius Jr. Transfer Rumors Amid Links With Man Utd, Chelsea, and PSG

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Man Vinicius Jr. Is One of the Leading Assist Providers
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has addressed the rumors linking Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. with a move to clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Italian journalist said that while it was natural for the teams to be interested in the Brazilian, there was nothing to suggest that a move could materialize in the coming months.

Vinicius Jr. Linked With Manchester United, Chelsea, and PSG

Earlier this week, Spanish outlet Fichajes.net reported that Vinicius Jr. had turned down Real Madrid’s initial contract proposal. The refusal had reportedly put the left-winger’s future up in the air, with teams lurking to capitalize on it.

Another Spanish news outlet, Relevo, credited Manchester United, Chelsea, and PSG with an interest in Vinicius Jr. The report claimed that while all clubs acknowledged that the move would be costly, they were still keeping tabs on the 24-year-old attacker.

As per El Chiringuito, Real Madrid received a $550 million+ offer from a Saudi Arabian club for Vinicius Jr. in August. The All-Whites turned the offer down, but the Saudi Pro League outfit is determined to test their resolve once more in the coming months.

Fabrizio Romano Expects Vinicius Jr. to Stay at Real Madrid

On his YouTube channel, Romano addressed the rumors surrounding Vinicius Jr.’s future. He said (via The Peoples Person):

In recent days I received from some of you many messages like ‘Fabrizio, is it true that he’s going to Saudi, is it true that he’s being linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG?’

Guys, that clubs around the world can appreciate Vinicius is absolutely normal. He’s a fantastic, insane player. So it’s absolutely normal.”

He added:

But I can guarantee that as of today, links of Vinicius to Chelsea, to PSG, to Manchester United, are absolutely not even realistic. So there is nothing ongoing between Vinicius and any European club.

Vinicius Jr., who narrowly missed out on the Ballon d’Or in 2024, is arguably the best player at Real Madrid, steadily improving since his move from Flamengo in July 2018. So far, he has played 280 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 92 goals and providing 82 assists. He has helped the team to three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

