The MLS has seen an influx of stars in recent years, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets all joining – but who are the highest paid players?

Top 10 Highest Paid MLS Players

10. Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) – Per Week: $61,538 / Per Year: $3,200,000

Kicking off this list we have a Major League Soccer veteran, Walker Zimmerman, who has playing in his home nation since 2013.

Zimmerman’s performances have been enough to become a consistent member of the USMNT and he even won MLS Defender of the Year in 2020 and 2021 – becoming the third player to win the award consecutively.

The 31-year-old has also picked up some honors with his nation, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2021) and CONCACAF Nations League (2022-23).

In April 2022, Zimmerman agreed a new deal that saw him break into the top 10 highest paid players in the MLS.

9. Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire) – Per Week: $62,269 / Per Year: $3,238,000

With a salary of around $3.3m we have Chicago Fire forward, Hugo Cuypers, who has contributed to 20 goals in 41 appearances (17G+3A).

The Belgian joined the MLS side in February 2024 and his deal in Chicago comes to an end in 2026 – with an option to extend by a year.

The 28-year-old reportedly earns around $62,000 per week and this accumulated to $3.2m each year – making him the highest paid player at Chicago Fire.

8. Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) – Per Week: $73,077 / Per Year: $3,800,000

The eighth highest paid player in Major League Soccer is Nashville SC forward, Hany Mukhtar, who also won the MLS MVP Award – doing so in 2022.

In the same season, the German star was also the highest scorer in the MLS, scoring 23 goals in 33 appearances while also contributing with three seven assists.

During his time in Nashville, the 30-year-old has contributed to 128 goals in 155 appearances (80G+48A) and is the clubs highest scorer in history.

Mukhtar agreed an extension to his deal in the MLS in April 2022, at the same time as Zimmerman and the German’s contract will run out in 2026.

7. Carles Gil (New England Revolution) – Per Week: $76,923 / Per Year: $4,000,000

Next on this list we have New England Revolution star, Carles Gil, who has been one of the clubs’ best players in recent seasons.

The Spaniard has contributed to 89 goals in 166 appearances for the MLS side (43G+46A) and has already scored four goals in nine appearances this season.

In 2021, Gil won the MLS MVP Award after an impressive display and the 32-year-old is said to be earning just under $4.5 million per year.

This deal came after agreeing an extended contract in March 2024, which is set to expire at the end of the 2026 campaign.

6. Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) – Per Week: $76,923 / Per Year: $4,000,000

Riqui Puig was tipped to become one of the best midfielders in the world after making his LaLiga debut for Barcelona in April 2019.

However, after a disappointing spell and repeated issues with injury, Puig was forced to leave his home nation and join LA Galaxy in August 2022.

In 2023/24, the Spanish midfielder was a part of the Galaxy side that won the MLS Cup, contributing to seven goals in the run to the final.

Puig missed the final match of the tournament with a cruciate ligament tear, which ruled the Spaniard out for 150 days – where he missed 15 games.

5. Christian Benteke (D.C. United) – Per Week: $81,731 / Per Year: $4,250,000

Taking up fifth place is former Premier League striker, Christian Benteke, who has been a great addition D.C. United – winning the golden boot with 23 goals.

The Belgian striker has contributed to 54 goals in 83 appearances (45G+9A), which has seen him enter the MLS All-Star team twice.

D.C. United extended Benteke’s deal in August 2024, earning him around $82,000 per year which is about $4.2m each year.

This deal is set to expire at the end of 2025, but has an option to an extend until the end of 2026.

4. Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls) – Per Week: $103,942 / Per Year: $5,405,000

In December 2023, the New York Red Bulls announced the signing of Emil Forsberg and the Swede made his debut in February 2024.

He is the first player on this list to earn over $100,000 per week and this means the Swedish international will earn $5.4m per year.

The attacking midfielder has contributed to 18 goals in 34 appearances for the MLS side, scoring 14 and contributing with four assists.

3. Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) – Per Week: $144,231 / Per Year: $7,500,000

Getting into the top three now and we start with former Napoli winger, Lorenzo Insigne, who joined Toronto FC in July 2022.

His deal in Canada runs out in June 2026 and it has not been a completely successful addition, scoring just 18 goals in 69 appearances.

In fact, the Italian forward has failed to score more than four goals in a single MLS campaign and reports suggest that Toronto have looked into offloading the winger.

This could be down to the fact that the 33-year-old is earning around $144,000 per week and is a $7.5m expense each year.

2. Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami) – Per Week: $163,461 / Per Year: $8,499,996

One of the highest paid players in the MLS is former Barcelona midfielder, Sergio Busquets, who is regarded as one of the best footballers of all-time.

Busquets won three Champions Leagues, nine LaLiga titles and seven Copa Del Rays with Barcelona, while also winning a World Cup and European Championship with Spain.

In the summer of 2023, Busquets ended his time in Barcelona and joined Inter Miami, agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with David Beckham’s side.

He reportedly earns around $8.5m per year (£163,000 per week) and is part of a Barcelona quartet in Miami – joining Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – Per Week: $230,769 / Per Year: $12,000,000

Finally, and unsurprisingly, the highest-paid player in the MLS is none other than soccer icon and greatest of all time – Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian won everything there is to win with Barcelona, before winning multiple league titles and capping his spell at the top of the game off with a World Cup triumph in 2022.

Messi’s move to the MLS elevated the league’s status tremendously and the superstar has already contributed to 63 goals in 51 appearances (42G+21A).

His deal in the MLS is the highest throughout the league at $231,000 per week and $12m per year, but is far off the reported $150m he was earning per year with Barcelona.