“It’s Disgusting” – Vidal Slams Newcastle United & AC Milan For Playing The ‘Worst Match’ In Champions League History

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arturo Vidal Brutally Criticizes Milan & Newcastle's Champions League Display

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has criticized AC Milan and Newcastle United for their sub-par performance in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League opener. The Athletico Paranaense midfielder called it the worst match in Champions League history, saying they made him “mad as hell.”

Serie A giants AC Milan and Premier League powerhouse Newcastle United played out a goalless draw in their UEFA Champions League opener at the San Siro on Tuesday night (September 19). The hosts attempted a whopping 25 shots and created four big chances. However, much to the home fans’ dismay, they lacked the end product. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, on the other hand, looked conservative, hesitating to take the fight to the Italians. They attempted only six shots over the course of the game, testing the goalkeeper just once.

Arturo Vidal Slams AC Milan & Newcastle United’s Performance

Speaking on the Twitch channel Red Gol, Vidal criticized the two teams, claiming their Champions League performance “hurt” him.

The Chilean said (via Calciomercato.com):

I saw the worst match in the history of the Champions League, the one between Milan and Newcastle. Not like the one between Porto and Shakhtar, which was great. Those idiots from Milan with Newcastle left me hurt.

They’re lucky because they only know how to run, otherwise they wouldn’t be there. I don’t understand Newcastle, they finished fourth in the league, but they don’t do anything, it’s disgusting.

The former Bayern man added:

They have to risk their lives, if it’s their first match, show something more, they made me mad as hell.

Vidal Says He Fell Asleep While Watching PSG-Dortmund

Vidal also rated some of the other fixtures from Matchday 1 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign. He called defending champions Manchester City boring for picking up a straightforward 3-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade, before admitting that he fell asleep during the first half of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

He added:

City, on the other hand, were boring, as always. In the one between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, I only liked it in the second half but in the first, I fell asleep.”

Both of PSG’s goals against Dortmund came in the second half. Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot in the 49th minute before Achraf Hakimi netted the insurance goal in the 58th minute.

Sushan Chakraborty

