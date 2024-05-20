May 19th was an emotional day for Liverpool fans, and, surprisingly, not because of what happened on the pitch. The Merseysiders were comfortably on top throughout Matchday 38 of the 2023-24 Premier League season and eventually walked away with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers. The emotions came flooding in after the game, as Jurgen Klopp addressed the Anfield faithful for the last time as Liverpool manager.

Reds supporters across the world had been dreading this day since Klopp announced his decision to step down at the end of the season. The German had become synonymous with Liverpool, as he not only took them to important trophies but also taught them how to be classy even in defeat. He was a man of bear hugs and fist bumps, and everyone loved him for it.

As Klopp drives into the sunset, let us take a look at a handful of players who served as his loyal soldiers during his nine-year reign at Liverpool. Continue reading to meet the five players who played the most games under Klopp between October 2015 and May 2024.

#5 Jordan Henderson: 302 Matches

Kicking off the list is 33-year-old Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson. Henderson, who was at Liverpool between July 2011 and July 2023, played 302 matches under Jurgen Klopp in all competitions, scoring 13 times and providing 29 assists. The former Liverpool captain played 492 games for the Reds before shockingly signing for Al-Ettifaq, recording 33 goals and 59 assists.

The England international won eight trophies under Klopp, including the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League trophy and the 2019-20 Premier League title. He won Liverpool’s Player of the Year in 2019-20 after scoring four goals and claiming five assists in the Premier League.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold: 310 Matches

Despite being only 25, Liverpool academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold played 310 games under Jurgen Klopp. He clocked 19 goals and 81 assists.

Of course, Klopp was the one who brought Alexander-Arnold into the fold, giving him his Premier League debut in the 2016-17 season. He played 19 games in the 2017-18 season before becoming a regular in 2018-19. In his first season as a starter, Alexander-Arnold helped the Merseysiders to the UEFA Champions League trophy.

The 2019-20 marked his best-ever season in the Premier League, as he clocked four goals and 13 assists to help Liverpool to the title.

#3 James Milner: 323 Matches

Arguably the most underrated player on this list, former England midfielder James Milner played an impressive 323 matches under Jurgen Klopp. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder was at Liverpool from July 2015 to July 2023 and recorded 26 goals and 46 assists in 332 games across competitions.

Milner was arguably the most adaptable player Klopp had the privilege of managing at Liverpool. He never questioned the coach’s decision, happily playing anywhere he needed to. He also never complained about not starting enough games and got down to work quickly after coming off the bench. Milner came on as a sub in 130 matches under Klopp and almost always made those opportunities count.

#2 Mohamed Salah: 349 Matches

Jurgen Klopp brought Mohamed Salah to Liverpool in July 2017. Under his tutelage, Salah emerged as one of the best players not only in England but in Europe. Overall, the Egypt international played 349 games under Klopp, scoring 211 times and bagging 89 assists. Salah has won it all in the last seven years, including one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League, and an FA Cup.

Despite joining the club later than some of the other players, Salah clocked the most minutes under Klopp, totaling a whopping 28,235. The 2017-18 season was Salah’s best under Klopp, as he scored 44 times and claimed 15 assists in 52 games in all competitions.

#1 Robert Firmino: 355 Matches

Brazilian center-forward Roberto Firmino sits at the summit, having played a staggering 355 matches under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Firmino joined the Merseysiders the same year Klopp joined and immediately became one of his go-to players. Before leaving in July 2023, Firmino scored 111 goals and provided 75 games for the club in 362 games in all competitions.

The 2017-18 season turned out to be Firmino’s best season at Liverpool. The No. 9 fired on all cylinders in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, chipping in with 25 goals and 15 assists in 50 games. Unfortunately, it ultimately did not count for anything as the Reds missed out on both the trophies.