Chelsea could get a clear run at Benjamin Sesko if they move fast for the RB Leipzig forward, as the Blues continue their hunt for a striker.

Benjamin Sesko Transfer News

SportsLens revealed last week how Sesko remains on Chelsea’s radar, along with the likes of Artem Dovbyk at Girona and Brentford’s Ivan Toney – who are deemed back-up options if they do not manage to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Arsenal also hold interest in the 20-year-old, but the latest view from that perspective is that no formal move is imminent.

The Gunners have scouted Sesko, but their interest is tentative at the moment and instigated largely because of the fact his release clause allows a good value deal to open up.

Sesko has a £55 million release clause ($69.9m) for this summer and that is a tempting prospect at a time when Arsenal are looking for a new goal threat in their side for next season.

But, for now, it is understood Arsenal are not far down the road with signing any new forward and that situation is likely to drag into the summer when Euro 2024 is taking place.

But Sesko’s situation has a deadline – with RB Leipzig expecting his clause to be triggered by the end of June, if he is to leave.

Manchester United have long-term interest in Sesko, but current feelings are that they are unlikely to sign a player who could be deemed as direct competition to Rasmus Hojlund.

Chelsea are the club to look out for right now as they wait to discover whether the door is open at all for Osimhen to join. If that can not happen, Sesko is high on their wanted list and is a player they would look to progress talks with.

Chelsea are happy with Nicolas Jackson’s first season at Stamford Bridge, but still feel there is space for another forward next term – as Jackson may also be used on the left side of the attack.

Newcastle are also contemplating the future of their front line and have Sesko listed as one of the players on their shortlist.