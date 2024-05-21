The European Championship, aka EURO, is the most popular international cup competition on the continent. Every four years, the most in-form teams in Europe battle it out for four odd weeks until the most deserving one remain.

Every European player worth their salt dreams of playing in EUROs, but due to competition for places, only a handful get the call-up. Even fewer are fortunate enough to feature in multiple iterations of the tournament. As we await the commencement of EURO 2024 with bated breath, let us check out 10 players who know what it takes to be a competition regular. Continue reading to check out 10 players who have played the most games in UEFA EUROs.

#10 Andres Iniesta (Spain): 16 Games

In 10th place, we have one of the best midfielders in the history of the game, Andres Iniesta. The Barcelona icon danced past defenses in his prime, providing assists and scoring decisive goals. In the EUROs, the former Spain star played 16 games, providing five assists.

Iniesta, who retired from the national team in July 2018, won two European Championships (2008 & 2012) and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The most noteworthy moment of his 114-game-long international career came in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, as his goal fired Spain to a 1-0 win over the Netherlands, making them world champions for the first time.

#9 Cesc Fabregas (Spain): 16 Games

Level on 16 games with his former teammate Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas has stolen the ninth spot. Fabregas was part of the all-conquering Spain team of the late 2000s and early 2010s that won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Fabregas, who retired from La Roja in June 2016, scored thrice and claimed five assists in the EUROs.

Arsenal legend Fabregas played a total of 110 games for Spain in his career, scoring 15 times and providing 36 assists.

#8 Rui Patricio (Portugal): 16 Games

Playing 16 games in the EUROs, Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio has snagged the eighth spot in the rankings. The AS Roma goalkeeper played every single minute of Portugal’s last three European expeditions. His sharp reflexes and decision-making were crucial in helping Os Navegadores beat France 1-0 in the EURO 2016 final.

Patricio, 36, has been in decent form in 2023-24, keeping six clean sheets in 24 matches. It will be a shock if Roberto Martinez does not include the veteran in his final 23-man squad for EURO 2024.

#7 Gianluigi Buffon (Italy): 17 Games

Arguably the best goalkeeper Europe has ever seen, Italy and Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon appeared in 17 European Championship matches. Buffon, who retired at Parma last year at the age of 45, competed in four EUROs (until 2016), but never got his hands on the trophy.

Before retiring from the national team in March 2018, Buffon played a whopping 176 games in all competitions. The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner kept 77 clean sheets and let in 146 goals.

#6 Giorgio Chiellini (Italy): 17 Games

One of the best defenders of the century, Giorgio Chiellini, has claimed the sixth spot after featuring in 17 games for Italy in EUROs. The 39-year-old, who retired in January 2024, claimed the big silver trophy at EURO 2020, helping Italy beat England. Chiellini scored only once in the competition, with that goal coming in a 2-0 win over Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2016 iteration.

Before calling it a day in June 2022, Chiellini featured in 117 games for his country in all competitions, scoring eight times and providing four assists.

#5 Leonardo Bonucci (Italy): 18 Games

Former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has been Italy’s most frequent representative in the EUROs, playing 18 games in the much-revered tournament. The towering center-back, who has had to deal with fitness issues in 2023-24, has scored twice and claimed an assist in the competition.

Bonucci was one of Italy’s standout performers as they won EURO 2020 at England’s expense three years back. Not only did he start all seven games in the competition, but he also scored Italy’s equalizer, which pushed the game to extra time and then penalties. Unfortunately, Bonucci will not feature for Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri in Germany this year due to a lack of match sharpness.

#4 Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany): 18 Games

Germany’s sole representative on this list, legendary former central midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger played 18 matches in the EUROs before hanging up his boots. He scored thrice and claimed five assists for Die Manschafft in the competition.

The Bayern Munich icon featured in four iterations of the tournament but could not go the distance. The closest he and his Germany came in 2010 when they lost 1-0 to Spain in the final.

#3 Joao Moutinho (Portugal): 19 Games

One of the most dependable central midfielders in the history of Portuguese soccer, Joao Moutinho featured in 19 European Championship games before retiring from the national team. Moutinho, who plays for SC Braga, claimed four assists in EUROs. His most important assist — to Eder — came in the final of EURO 2016, as it took Portugal to a slender 1-0 win over France.

Between August 2005 and June 2022, Moutinho played 146 games for the Portugal national team. He scored seven times and provided 26 assists.

#2 Pepe (Portugal): 19 Games

Arguably the last hard-as-nails, old-school defender still operating at the highest level, Portugal hero Pepe has played 19 EURO games in his career. He was one of Portugal’s best performers as they won the European Championship for the first time in their history in 2016.

Pepe, 41, has shown great form with FC Porto in the 2023-24 season. So, he should be in contention to start when Roberto Martinez’s first XI for the tournament opener against Czechia on June 18.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 25 Games

Edging out his compatriot Pepe, Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed the top spot. The 39-year-old, who should be one of the first names on Portugal’s team sheet in EURO 2024, has played 25 matches in the competition, lifting the cup in 2016.

Ronaldo has shown impressive form in the competition, scoring 14 times and providing nine assists. EURO 2020 saw him at his ruthless best, as he scored five teams in four games. Unfortunately, Portugal could not beat Belgium in the Round of 16, crashing out of the competition after suffering a 1-0 defeat.