Former France international Adil Rami has warned Kylian Mbappe about the challenges that await him at Real Madrid. Rami believes joining Madrid is the right move for his career but suspects the transition will not be easy.

Real Madrid Already Planning Kylian Mbappe Presentation

Real Madrid have long been courting one of the brightest stars in soccer, Kylian Mbappe, with many calling him the rightful heir to Cristiano Ronaldo. After failing to land him in their last two attempts, Los Merengues are mere steps away from securing his services this summer.

Mbappe has already announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and he reportedly only wants to sign for his dream club Real Madrid. Renowned Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz believes there is complete agreement between the two parties, and Madrid are only putting off the announcement due to their upcoming UEFA Champions League final meeting with Borussia Dortmund. As soon as they wrap it up, they will work on Mbappe’s presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. As per Diaz, Madrid want to hold the announcement ceremony between June 3 and June 9 and are waiting for PSG to green-light it.

Adil Rami Believes Kylian Mbappe Will Need To Adapt At Santiago Bernabeu

Mbappe, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, is arguably the best player in the world. He has dropped masterclasses in big matches and scored against the best defenses, but Rami is not sure he will find it easy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking with Le10Sport, the former Olympique Marseille defender said Real Madrid were a club of big egos and sky-high expectations, urging Mbappe to prepare for what was to come.

The 38-year-old stated (via OneFootball):

“He is going to a place with a lot of ego with many demands. Everything will be new for him. We will see him on the field with his future team, I don’t know if it’s Real Madrid or if it’s confirmed or not. In any case, if it’s Real Madrid, it will be a great career move for him.”

Mbappe, 25, has enjoyed a sensational season at PSG. Playing 47 games, the club’s record scorer (256 goals in 307 games) has scored 44 times and provided 10 assists.