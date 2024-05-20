Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Chelsea have not initiated talks with Conor Gallagher over a contract renewal, suggesting his future at Stamford Bridge is in the air. Romano also claimed the 24-year-old was drawing interest from many top European clubs, but there had not yet been concrete talks.

Fabrizio Romano Suggests Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea Future Is Uncertain

After missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League, Chelsea are planning to make some big changes in the summer transfer window. As part of their improvement plan, they could offload some non-essential players, either in exchange for players they fancy or for a sizable fee.

According to reports, academy graduate Gallagher, who enjoyed a spectacular loan spell at Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season, is reportedly one of the players who could make way. Romano did not confirm his exit but hinted that he might not be in Chelsea’s plans for next season. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said (via CaughtOffside):

“There have been fresh rumors about Conor Gallagher’s future, with some talk that he could be used in a swap deal with Aston Villa for Jhon Duran.

“My latest understanding is that there’s still no conversation between Chelsea and Gallagher over a new deal, so it’s up to the club to decide what they want to do. There’s interest from several clubs but I’m not hearing about anything being close or concrete now, the usual interest from many clubs, including Tottenham, is there, but there’s nothing new in terms of negotiations.”

Conor Gallagher Had A Decent Premier League Season In 2023-24

Gallagher did not light up the Premier League with his performances in the 2023-24 season, but he was far from inadequate. The central midfielder worked tirelessly from start to finish, created goalscoring opportunities for his teammates, rallied the troop every time they were down, and often pitched in with important goals.

Featuring in 37 English top-flight matches, Gallagher scored five times and provided seven assists. He also created 11 big chances and hit the woodwork thrice. Coming to defensive stats, Gallagher blocked 12 shots, attempted 85 tackles, made 221 recoveries, and won 212 duels. All in all, it was a solid season from one of Chelsea’s most underrated players.