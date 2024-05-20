Soccer

“It’s just a part of the game” – Andre Onana Says He Is Not Bothered By Criticism From Former Manchester United Stars

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Manchester United Man Andre Onana Has Kept The Third-Most Clean Sheets In Premier League
Manchester United Man Andre Onana Has Kept The Third-Most Clean Sheets In Premier League

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has revealed he is not bothered by criticism from club greats, calling it a regular part of the game. He also admitted that the Red Devils were a team under construction and were not on the same level as the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Andre Onana Has Faced Criticism After Joining Manchester United

At the end of the 2022-23 season, Manchester United refrained from giving David de Gea a contract extension, letting him leave as a free agent. Coach Erik ten Hag signed Onana from Inter Milan as his replacement, splurging a cool €50.2 million ($54.57 million) to secure his services. Many questioned Ten Hag’s decision to let De Gea leave the same summer he had won the Golden Glove, but the Dutchman prioritized a goalkeeper who was better on the ball.

Onana kept a clean sheet in the first Premier League match of the season, but things went south soon after. He made a number of shocking mistakes, both in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, costing Manchester United some invaluable points. In the aftermath, he drew criticism from many pundits, including some of Manchester United’s former players.

In December, Onana hit out at some of the critics doubting his ability, claiming he had not become a bad keeper months after helping Inter Milan to the UEFA Champions League final.

Andre Onana Says He Is Ready To Take “Bullets” From Pundits

In an interview with the Overlap, Onana said he did not let negativity affect him, as it was part and parcel of the game. Onana even offered to become a scapegoat alongside Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro in order to protect the younger players.

He said (via GOAL):

For me, I don’t pay attention to it. I have come into this team to take bullets, because we are under construction – at the moment, we are not the best. We have other teams who are doing better than us and we have to be honest and recognize that. 

If things and when things are going wrong, don’t go for the youngest player – I’m here to take it, Bruno [Fernandes], Casemiro and Harry [Maguire] are there and we are used to it. When it’s people who were sitting where I’m sitting, who won everything, sometimes it’s bizarre – we are in the same boat. We try to follow your thing and what you did. For me, I don’t mind, but other people may be affected. For me, to be honest, it’s just a part of the game.

After finishing eighth in the Premier League rankings, Manchester United will turn their attention to the FA Cup final against league champions Manchester City on May 25. However, considering the gulf in quality between the two Manchester clubs, it may not be much of a contest.

Arrow to top