Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Chelsea, claiming the former Real Madrid star is still mulling over his future. Furthermore, Romano has said the Belgian is seriously considering hanging up his boots after his disastrous spell in the Spanish capital.

After seven great seasons at Chelsea, Hazard made the switch to Real Madrid in 2019, with Los Blancos paying the Blues a staggering $122.63 million for the Belgian’s services. Unfortunately, due to injuries and fitness issues, Hazard failed to become a regular at Madrid, making just 76 appearances across competitions before parting ways in July 2023.

Romano debunks Hazard-Chelsea links

According to TeamTalk, Hazard has received many offers since becoming a free agent but has turned them all down. Many reports have linked him with a return to Chelsea, but Romano insists there is no real possibility of that happening either.

Speaking on CaughtOffside, the Italian reporter claimed that Hazard was closer to retiring than joining a new club.

He said:

“There’s a lot being speculated about Eden Hazard, who remains a free agent, but at the moment I’m not aware of anything concrete. There are a lot of rumours, but nothing advanced, because at the moment Hazard is still discussing with his family and those close to him about retirement.

“Retirement for Hazard is a concrete possibility, but it’s not a final decision yet, and I think when we talk about a big decision like this for an important player like Hazard, I like to be respectful. It’s the player who has to decide and communicate, not for me or other journalists in general.”

Romano concluded by saying:

“For sure he’s considering retirement, but let’s see what he will decide, and I can say that all the rumours about Belgian clubs, or a return to Chelsea or other clubs, none of this was concrete or true.”

Hazard was phenomenal for Chelsea

Between 2012 and 2017, Hazard established himself as one of the best players in the world at Chelsea. His dribbling was otherworldly, passing was divine, and he could score goals that no one would even dare to attempt. During his stay at Stamford Bridge, the former Belgium international featured in 352 games across competitions, scoring 110 times and providing 92 assists.

His exploits helped the Pensioners to six trophies, including two Premier League titles and two UEFA Europa League trophies.