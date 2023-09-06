Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez could reportedly leave Stamford Bridge in 2024 if his situation does not improve under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues broke the bank to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Fernandez from Benfica in January, paying a club-record $130.02 million to acquire his services. Fernandez has since been featuring regularly for the Blues, impressing viewers with his sublime midfield play. His teammates, however, have not managed to get on his wavelength, with them regularly falling short of expectations. Courtesy of their disjointed display, Chelsea finished in 12th place in the Premier League last season, missing out on European football altogether.

Enzo Fernandez not happy with lack of prominence at Chelsea

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Fernandez has reportedly conveyed his displeasure to the Chelsea board. He is reportedly unhappy with the Pensioners’ performance over the last few months and expects more prominence in the team. The Argentine has supposedly said that he would seriously consider his departure if things do not change for the better under Pochettino.

Pochettino is the fourth coach the Blues have turned to since the start of the 2022-23 season, with the Argentine tactician succeeding Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard. When he took the job after the end of the 2022-23 season, many expected him to turn the club’s fortunes around. Unfortunately for the Blues’ supporters, that has not turned out to be the case, with them suffering two defeats (Nottingham Forest and West Ham United) already in four Premier League games.

Paul Merson believes Fernandez will not stand mediocrity for much longer

Speaking on Sky Sports, Arsenal legend Paul Merson indirectly agreed with the report, saying Fernandez would not entertain such poor performances. He said:

“Chelsea have brought in a million players and you think: ‘How do you get a team out of this lot?’ Chelsea is about winning trophies. It’s not Tottenham, trying to get in the top four, but that’s where it’s got to – so quickly, as well.

“Mauricio Pochettino will get it right because he’s a good manager, but it’s going to be hard. If they get in the top four then they will be pulling up trees. They’ve bought too many players that are the same. Enzo Fernandez is different class – a cut above the rest. But how long will he stand for this?”

Fernandez signed a long-term contract with the west London club in January, with his deal running until June 2031. He has thus far featured in 27 games for the club across competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.