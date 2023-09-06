Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Enzo Fernandez Reportedly Contemplating 2024 Exit

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez could reportedly leave Stamford Bridge in 2024 if his situation does not improve under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues broke the bank to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Fernandez from Benfica in January, paying a club-record $130.02 million to acquire his services. Fernandez has since been featuring regularly for the Blues, impressing viewers with his sublime midfield play. His teammates, however, have not managed to get on his wavelength, with them regularly falling short of expectations. Courtesy of their disjointed display, Chelsea finished in 12th place in the Premier League last season, missing out on European football altogether.

Enzo Fernandez not happy with lack of prominence at Chelsea

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Fernandez has reportedly conveyed his displeasure to the Chelsea board. He is reportedly unhappy with the Pensioners’ performance over the last few months and expects more prominence in the team. The Argentine has supposedly said that he would seriously consider his departure if things do not change for the better under Pochettino.

Pochettino is the fourth coach the Blues have turned to since the start of the 2022-23 season, with the Argentine tactician succeeding Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard. When he took the job after the end of the 2022-23 season, many expected him to turn the club’s fortunes around. Unfortunately for the Blues’ supporters, that has not turned out to be the case, with them suffering two defeats (Nottingham Forest and West Ham United) already in four Premier League games.

Paul Merson believes Fernandez will not stand mediocrity for much longer

Speaking on Sky Sports, Arsenal legend Paul Merson indirectly agreed with the report, saying Fernandez would not entertain such poor performances. He said:

Chelsea have brought in a million players and you think: ‘How do you get a team out of this lot?’ Chelsea is about winning trophies. It’s not Tottenham, trying to get in the top four, but that’s where it’s got to – so quickly, as well.

Mauricio Pochettino will get it right because he’s a good manager, but it’s going to be hard. If they get in the top four then they will be pulling up trees. They’ve bought too many players that are the same. Enzo Fernandez is different class – a cut above the rest. But how long will he stand for this?”

Fernandez signed a long-term contract with the west London club in January, with his deal running until June 2031. He has thus far featured in 27 games for the club across competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Saudi Pro League Stars Neymar Mahrez
Soccer

LATEST 10 Costliest Saudi Pro League Signings Of The 2023-24 Summer Transfer Window: List Features Neymar & Mahrez

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  13min
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“I do worry for Man Utd” – Paul Merson Claims Manchester United Are Nowhere Near Premier League Favorites Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  31min

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has criticized Erik ten Hag’s tactics at Manchester United, saying the Red Devils are miles behind their crosstown rivals Manchester City in the Premier League race….

Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Enzo Fernandez Reportedly Contemplating 2024 Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  56min

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez could reportedly leave Stamford Bridge in 2024 if his situation does not improve under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues broke the bank to sign…

Real Madrid Forward Joselu
Soccer
Real Madrid Star Joselu Names Player Who Should Have Won “Five Ballon d’Ors”
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Juventus Midfielder Paul Pogba
Soccer
Juventus Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Makes Bold Paul Pogba Claim Amid Al-Ittihad Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Lionel Messi Celebrating After Scoring For MLS SIde Inter Miami
Soccer
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Drives Surge In MLS Season Pass Subscriptions In U.S.
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Lionel Messi Celebrates After Scoring For Inter Miami
Soccer
Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: How Long Will Inter Miami Be Without Lionel Messi?
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Arrow to top