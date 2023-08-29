Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly eager to sign Chelsea center-back Trevoh Chalobah on a one-year-loan this summer. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and an agreement could be reached in the coming hours.

Thomas Tuchel Pushing To Sign Chalobah

According to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have prioritized adding a center-back to their ranks this summer, and Chalobah has emerged as a favorite.

It has been claimed that not everyone at Bayern is on board with the signing, but coach Thomas Tuchel is pushing to get the deal over the line. The German worked with the 24-year-old during his time at Stamford Bridge and is supposedly keen to reunite with him. Chalobah, too, wants a change of scenery and would love to move to the Allianz Arena.

The player is currently carrying an injury but should return to action sooner rather than later, as his injury is supposedly not a serious one. Giving a rundown on the matter, Plettenberg wrote on X:

“Negotiations are ongoing as FC Bayern still wants him!

“The 24 y/o central defender is keen on the move as reported. Not everyone in the transfer board is 100 % convinced, but Tuchel wants him. His muscle fiber tear is not serious. Comeback soon.

“Feeling that Pierre Kalulu is unlikely. Chalobah is the main priority at the moment.”

Chelsea and Bayern disagree on the type of transfer

While things are looking sorted on the player’s front, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement. According to the journalist, the German champions want to sign Chalobah on a one-year deal with the option to make it permanent at the end of the season. The Blues, on the other hand, are only interested in a permanent transfer.

In his latest bulletin, Plettenberg also claimed that Tuchel had made contact with Chalobah, possibly to discuss his Bayern project. He wrote:

“Thomas Tuchel was in contact with Trevoh Chalobah today!

“Bayern is pushing for a loan with an option to buy. Chelsea wants a permanent deal.”

It will be interesting to see if the two parties can find a middle ground before the 2023-24 summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Cobham graduate Chalobah is yet to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea. Since being promoted to the senior team in July 2021, Chalobah has played only 63 games for the Blues in all competitions, scoring four times and providing an assist.