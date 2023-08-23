Soccer

“One of the most sneaky footballers” – Bayern Munich Icon Takes Aim At Al Hilal Ace Neymar

Sushan Chakraborty
Neymar Is The Player With Highest Accumulated Transfer Fee

Bayern Munich legend Paul Breitner has taken a dig at Al Hilal star Neymar, dubbing him one of the sneakiest soccer players in recent history.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal announced the signing of Neymar on August 15, with them paying Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a handsome €90 million ($98.3 million) fee for his services.

Breitner calls Neymar a “sneaky character”

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid man Breitner recently spoke to German Bayrischer Rundfunk, sarcastically thanking Al Hilal for taking Neymar away from European football. The ex-Germany international remarked (via GOAL):

Thank you, dear Saudis, for buying Mr. Neymar, who has been one of the most sneaky footballers in recent years on this planet. One of the greatest footballers who only acts, who only dives. Lousy! A very sneaky character. I have to say: thank you very much, we don’t need to stand him anymore.

Dubbed one of the best players of this generation, Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million fee ($240.29 million) fee in the summer of 2017. Over the next six years, the Brazilian superstar played 173 matches in all competitions, scoring 118 times and providing 77 assists. He helped the club to five Ligue 1 titles but failed to take them to UEFA Champions League glory.

Although he had his moments in the French capital, he failed to live up to his astronomical billing. His work ethic and commitment also came into question during his stay, making him an easy target for the French media.

Neymar happy to join Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal

Following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, Neymar has landed in Saudi. And speaking at his first interview, the former Barcelona ace revealed how happy he was to play in Saudi Arabia.

He said:

“I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places. 

I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. Al Hilal is a giant club with fantastic fans, and it is the best in Asia. This gives me a feeling that it is the right decision for me at the right time with the right club. I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al Hilal.

According to reports, Neymar has signed a three-year deal with Al Hilal, worth $174.93 million per season. He is currently carrying an injury and his debut could still be a couple of weeks away.

