Chelsea Transfer Exclusive: Bilbao Star Nico Williams Touted As Raheem Sterling Replacement

Dean Jones
The latest Chelsea transfer exclusive reveals that The Blues are eyeing up Athletic Bilbao talent Nico Williams as a replacement for Raheem Sterling this summer. 

Chelsea Transfer Exclusive: Bilbao Forward Eyed Up To Replace Raheem Sterling

Nico Williams is viewed as an ideal candidate to replace Raheem Sterling at Chelsea in the summer. Earlier this week we revealed how Sterling’s future is up in the air and that the Blues could be open to selling him at the end of the season.

And fresh links with Athletic Bilbao star Williams fit with Sterling heading for the exit. The 21-year-old, has added maturity to his game this term with good decision making in the final third that has kicked him onto new levels.

Alongside his brother Inaki Williams he has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, with Athletic into the final of Copa del Rey and knocking on the door of La Liga’s top four.

Nico has six goals and 11 assists this season but has a dynamism and creative edge to his game that is rare in someone of his age. Chelsea have identified him as a genuine option for the summer but are not alone in their liking for him.

Recently we revealed how Spurs have joined Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in scouting the brilliant young forward. It is Villa who had made most headway in terms of a deal up until now, having seriously considered an offer in the last transfer window.

Williams has a tight bond to Athletic Club and the Basque region that will be difficult to break, but it is thought he has ambition to test himself elsewhere.

The interest from Chelsea in Williams shines new light on Starling’s situation at Stamford Bridge. It is expected he will have proposals from Saudi Arabia for a transfer, but he is not thought to be keen on entertaining that prospect at the moment.

Dean Jones

Dean Jones

