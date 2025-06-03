Soccer

Lionel Messi is one of five Inter Miami players to be called up to June International window

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Argentina Icon Lionel Messi
Argentina Icon Lionel Messi

Five Inter Miami players earned a call up to their national teams this week, with Lionel Messi headlining the stars jetting off to international duty. 

Inter Miami’s International stars

  • Lionel Messi (Argentina)
  • Benjamin Cremaschi (USA Under-20)
  • Santiago Morales (USA Under-18)
  • Fafà Picault (Haiti)
  • Telasco Segovia (Venezuela)

Lionel Messi – Argentina

Of course Inter Miami’s superstar club captain Lionel Messi is headed off to Argentina for the international break and although at 37-years-old his career on the biggest stage may come to an end soon, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down.

Argentina will play two World Cup Qualifiers with Argentina before returning to Miami for the Club World Cup.

The current world champions will travel to Chile to face the nation currently bottom of the qualifiers group, which should prove to be a routine game for Messi and co.

Following a trip to Chile, Argentina will return home before hosting 6th place – and slightly disappointing this year – Colombia on Tuesday, Jun 10th.

Messi will then have four days to return back to the US ahead of Inter Miami’s first Club World Cup game on Saturday, June 14th.

Fafà Picault (Haiti)

Fafà Picault has scored just one goal for Haiti in 14 appearances, but the dream of qualifying for the World Cup next year is still very much on for his nation.

Haiti are currently unbeaten in the World Cup Qualifiers following their first two games having beat both Barbados and Saint Lucia in June last year.

In the upcoming break, Haiti will face Aruba and Curacao, with the second game against Curacao an important game between the only two remaining unbeaten teams in the group.

Telasco Segovia (Venezuela)

Telasco Segovia will be facing off against Bolivia and Uruguay for Venezuela, as his nation looks to build on their win last time out against Peru.

Qualification for the World Cup unfortunately looks bleak for Venezuela having picked up just 15 points from 14 games in the group stage so far.

Segovia is still in the early stages of his international career and since making his debut in 2022, the 22-year-old has scored one goal in 10 games.

Benjamin Cremaschi (USA Under-20) & Santiago Morales (USA Under-18)

Inter Miami have two rising stars from the USA heading off to internationals for the youth team, with Benjamin Cremaschi and Santiago Morales both earning an exciting call-up.

Cremaschi has already notched up 17 appearances for various USA youth teams where he has scored five goals. Morales also has plenty of experience despite only being 18, with 16 caps for younger age groups.

The pair will be looking to make a strong impression with hopes of making the 2026 World Cup team.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Argentina Icon Lionel Messi
Soccer

LATEST Lionel Messi is one of five Inter Miami players to be called up to June International window

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 03 2025
Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew
Soccer
Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Preview, Team News and Predicted Lineups
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 30 2025

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami take to the field on Saturday afternoon in a clash against Columbus Crew, see here for a full game preview as well as team news and…

Inter Miami Messi Mascherano
Soccer
Javier Mascherano Believes Inter Miami Are ‘Spoiled’ By Lionel Messi As Argentinian Bags Stunning Brace In Victory Over CF Montreal
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 29 2025

Javier Mascherano has admitted that Inter Miami are ‘spoiled’ by Lionel Messi, after the soccer superstar scored a brace in Miami’s 4-2 victory over CF Montreal. Inter Miami vs CF…

Cristiano Ronaldo MLS
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo Available For MLS Move After Portuguese Superstar Nears Al Nassr Departure 
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 29 2025
Suarez Messi Deportivo LSM
Soccer
Inter Miami Duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez Form Deportivo LSM As Soccer Team Enters Uruguayan Fourth Division
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 28 2025
Messi Mascherano Inter Miami Montreal
Soccer
Javier Mascherano’s Role As Inter Miami Manager Under Pressure As Lionel Messi and Co Look To Turn MLS Form Around Against CF Montreal
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 28 2025
Oldest Goalscorer In MLS History
Soccer
Who Is The Oldest Goalscorer In MLS History? Olivier Giroud Nears Top 5 After Late Equalizer For Los Angeles FC
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 27 2025
Arrow to top