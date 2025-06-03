Five Inter Miami players earned a call up to their national teams this week, with Lionel Messi headlining the stars jetting off to international duty.

Inter Miami’s International stars

Lionel Messi – Argentina

Of course Inter Miami’s superstar club captain Lionel Messi is headed off to Argentina for the international break and although at 37-years-old his career on the biggest stage may come to an end soon, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down.

Argentina will play two World Cup Qualifiers with Argentina before returning to Miami for the Club World Cup.

The current world champions will travel to Chile to face the nation currently bottom of the qualifiers group, which should prove to be a routine game for Messi and co.

Following a trip to Chile, Argentina will return home before hosting 6th place – and slightly disappointing this year – Colombia on Tuesday, Jun 10th.

Messi will then have four days to return back to the US ahead of Inter Miami’s first Club World Cup game on Saturday, June 14th.

Fafà Picault (Haiti)

Fafà Picault has scored just one goal for Haiti in 14 appearances, but the dream of qualifying for the World Cup next year is still very much on for his nation.

Haiti are currently unbeaten in the World Cup Qualifiers following their first two games having beat both Barbados and Saint Lucia in June last year.

In the upcoming break, Haiti will face Aruba and Curacao, with the second game against Curacao an important game between the only two remaining unbeaten teams in the group.

Telasco Segovia (Venezuela)

Telasco Segovia will be facing off against Bolivia and Uruguay for Venezuela, as his nation looks to build on their win last time out against Peru.

Qualification for the World Cup unfortunately looks bleak for Venezuela having picked up just 15 points from 14 games in the group stage so far.

Segovia is still in the early stages of his international career and since making his debut in 2022, the 22-year-old has scored one goal in 10 games.

Benjamin Cremaschi (USA Under-20) & Santiago Morales (USA Under-18)

Inter Miami have two rising stars from the USA heading off to internationals for the youth team, with Benjamin Cremaschi and Santiago Morales both earning an exciting call-up.

Cremaschi has already notched up 17 appearances for various USA youth teams where he has scored five goals. Morales also has plenty of experience despite only being 18, with 16 caps for younger age groups.

The pair will be looking to make a strong impression with hopes of making the 2026 World Cup team.