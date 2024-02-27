Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Monitoring Brighton Wonderkid As Mikel Arteta Looks To Boost Attacking Options

Ben Horlock
Arsenal are interested in securing the services of Evan Ferguson as they look to boost their attacking options. 

The Gunners have their sights firmly set on the Brighton & Hove Albion wonderkid. The north Londoners are expected to lodge a formal bid in the summer transfer window.

Ferguson has regularly been linked with a move away from the Seagulls. Mikel Arteta will need to move quick with a whole host of suitors keeping tabs on his situation.

The 19-year-old is regarded as Arsenal’s main attacking-target this summer and Arteta’s side will pay whatever it takes to sign him.

Evan Ferguson Transfer Latest

Evan Ferguson’s transfer latest has seen the likes of Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all linked with the Brighton forward.

The Gunners will fancy their chances of signing the Ireland international but he won’t come cheap. The Seagulls will likely demand around £100 million for their young star.

Chelsea need to offload a number of players before they can spend big in the transfer market. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer plans at Old Trafford also hinge on a number of outgoings before new faces come in.

It remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta is willing to meet Brighton’s expected asking price. The Spaniard will likely need to move fringe players on as well before committing.

Evan Ferguson Is The Most Valuable Teenager In The Premier League

Evan Ferguson Stats

Since making his breakthrough at Brighton in 2022/23, Ferguson has scored 12 goals in 42 Premier League appearances.

Six of those goals have come this season. In September 2023, he scored his first career hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

Ferguson has scored a total of 16 goals in 58 games for the Seagulls across all competitions since making his debut in 2021.

Although he hasn’t scored in England’s top flight since November 2023, Arteta is more than convinced that Ferguson is Arsenal‘s top priority to sign in the summer, according to Football Insider.

