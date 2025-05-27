Inter Miami is reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid legend, Luka Modric, as the Croatian midfielder announced his decision to leave Spain after 13-years.

Why Is Luka Modric Leaving Real Madrid?

After 13-years in the Spanish capital, Luka Modric has decided to call it quits at the Bernabeu and will now become a free agent in the upcoming transfer window.

During this lengthy spell with Los Blancos, the Croatian has become an all-time legend with the club, making 591 appearances for the club – contributing to 138 goals (43G + 95A).

The veteran midfielder’s trophy cabinet is truly iconic, winning six Champions Leagues trophies, five Club World Cups, five UFEA Supercups, five Spanish Supercups four LaLiga titles and two Copa Del Rays.

Individually, Modric reached the pinnacle of soccer during his time in Madrid by winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018 for his performances with Madrid and helping Croatia reach the World Cup final.

His deal in Spain is set to expire on June 30, meaning in just over a month he will officially become a free agent as Real Madrid decided to not renew the 39-year-old’s contract.

Given the plethora of young talent in Madrid’s midfield, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler all pushing for a place in the centre of midfield – Modric was unlikely to feature after he turns 40 in September.

Will Inter Miami Sign Luka Modric?

After Luka Modric confirmed his decision to leave Madrid, a host of teams would have taken an interest on the Croatian’s situation and one team that are reportedly interested is MLS side, Inter Miami.

David Beckham’s franchise continues to add a host of star names, signing the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in recent years.

However, this quartet is made up of former Barcelona stars and Modric would become the first Real Madrid star to make the move to Miami in his final stages.

As previously mentioned, Modric is set to turn 40 in September and a move to a top European side seems unlikely, meaning a switch to the MLS the most suitable.

Currently, Lionel Messi is the highest paid player in the MLS with $200,000 per week and Modric’s reported deal in Spain was just over this meaning he may be pushing for a similar salary.

Javier Mascherano’s side may be looking to strengthen in the upcoming window after a run of poor form in the MLS, failing to win any of their last four matches.

Conceding a minimum of three goals in these matches, Miami now sit seventh in the Eastern Conference and are only four points away from failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Who Else Is Keen On Luka Modric?

Given the success and status Modric has obtained in the sport, a host of teams across the globe will be keen on landing his signature in the summer window.

One option is a return to his nation by joining Dinamo Zagreb, the team that he began his professional career with in 2003 and Modric may be keen on ending his career where it started.

According to reports, Inter Milan are also interested in signing the 39-year-old on a one-year deal for the 2025/26 season, giving Modric one last chance at the Champions League.