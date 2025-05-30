Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami take to the field on Saturday afternoon in a clash against Columbus Crew, see here for a full game preview as well as team news and predicted lineups.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Preview

Despite their superteam, Inter Miami have still been struggling this season with inconsistent results leaving them sixth in the Eastern Conference after 15 games.

Columbus Crew remain above their opposition this weekend in the table however Inter Miami have a game in hand and with just two points separating the teams, Saturday’s game is a big one.

A win for Inter Miami this weekend could take them as high as third in the table should results all go their way.

There is certainly no guarantee that Inter Miami will be winning against Columbus though as they have struggled for form lately during a difficult period.

The Herons have won just one of their last five games, with two high-scoring draws and losses seeing the team drop down the table fast.

Inter Miami has conceded 15 goals in their last five games and with an average of three conceded per game it is clearly the defense that needs work.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez did put on a masterclass in the last game, with both of the former Barcelona superstars scoring a brace to secure their first win since the beginning of May.

GOLAZO DEL MEJOR DE TODOS 🐐✨ MESSI pic.twitter.com/zWYZA5y2cU — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 29, 2025

Columbus Crew are also struggling for form right now though and they haven’t won a game since May 4th, with four draws and a defeat since then.

The reverse fixture ended 1-0 to Inter Miami, with Benjamin Cremaschi scoring the only goal of the game.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Team News

There is no Baltasar Rodriguez for Inter Miami, with the midfielder ruled out until at least the middle of June with an injury. David Ruiz and Yannick Bright will also remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Inter Miami will also be without their number one again this week, with Drake Callender absent from Saturday’s team as Oscar Ustari is expected to deputise.

The visitors have four players expected to miss out this weekend, with Mohamed Farsi, Patrick Schulte, Sean Zawadzki and Rudy Camacho all carrying knocks.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami: Ustari; Fray, Falcon, Allen, Alba; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

Columbus Crew: Hagen; Moreira, Cheberko, Amundsen; Herrera, Chambost, Nagbe, Arfsten; Rossi, Gazdag; Aliyu.