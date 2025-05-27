The MLS is known for bringing in some of soccer’s biggest names towards the end of their career, but who is the oldest goalscorer in Major League Soccer history?

Why Do Players Go To MLS To Finish Their Career?

For almost two decades players have moved to the MLS in the latter stages of their career, making their final appearances in the United States’ elite division.

The catalyst for this was none other than David Beckham, who joined LA Galaxy in 2007 at 32-years-old after an elite career in Europe with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Beckham did not go on to finish his career in the States, moving to Paris to play for PSG before calling it a day in an emotional fixture in May 2013.

Prior to the Englishman, there had been a few others like Lothar Matthäus or Hristo Stoichkov who joined in the early 2000’s, however, these two signings did not have the same impact that Beckham’s did.

Since Beckham, the likes of Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all moved to the United States in their older age – but why did they decided to make the switch?

One key reason for moving to the MLS is the attraction over living in the United States, with a host of different states offering a lot of unique features and superb weather in places like Los Angeles.

Another factor is the quality of the league, with players understanding that they cannot compete in Europe’s elite leagues anymore and the standard of the MLS is more suited to them in their latter stages – although the quality has undoubtedly improved.

A slightly more niche factor, as it is only for a select few players, is additional features in a contract and this was Beckham’s deal as he was promised the chance to own an MLS side in the future – which he has managed with Inter Miami.

Speaking of Inter Miami, their star man Lionel Messi was reportedly handed a percentage in the revenue made by Adidas and Apple while also being the highest paid player in the MLS.

Oldest Goalscorers in MLS History

1. Preki – 42 years, 3 months & 21 days (2005)

2. Carlos Valderrama – 41 years & 23 days (2002)

3. Kei Kamara – 39 years, 10 months & 3 days (2024)

4. Claudio Suárez – 38 years, 9 months & 12 days (2007)

5. Chris Wondolowski – 38 years, 9 months & 11 days (2021)

6. Olivier Giroud – 38 years, 7 months & 25 days (2025)

7. Chris Henderson – 38 years, 7 months & 8 days (2009)

8. Giorgio Chiellini – 38 years, 6 months & 18 days (2023)

9. Didier Drogba – 38 years, 6 months & 7 days (2016)

10. Brian McBride – 38 years, 4 months & 5 days (2010)

The oldest player to ever score in the MLS is a record that has stood since 2005, as Preki scored a last-minute equaliser for Kansas City Wizards at 42 years, 3 months and 21 days.

Currently, Preki is the assistant manager at Seattle Sounders and the former USMNT player took the record of Colombia legend, Carlos Valderrama who scored for Colorado Rapids at 41 years and 23 days.

The Colombian is regarded as one of the best players in MLS history and was in the all-star team in four consecutive seasons between 1996 and 2000.

Interestingly, the top two players are the only players to score a goal in the MLS aged 40 or over, with the next place going to Kei Kamara who was 39 years, 10 months and 3 days when he scored for Los Angeles FC in a 2-1 win over their fierce rivals LA Galaxy in July 2024.

The remaining six players were all in their 38th year, with the likes of Claudio Suarez and the highest goalscorer in MLS history, Chris Wondolowski both featuring.

Just behind them is the only player on this list that can actually progress up the table, as Olivier Giroud became the sixth oldest goalscorer in the MLS on May 25, 2025 – scoring a late equalizer against CF Montreal.

The Frenchman moved to the MLS in May 2024, joining Los Angeles FC from AC Milan after his deal in Italy expired and the 2018 World Cup winner has an option to extend his deal, which ends in 2025, by another year.

Just a few days younger than Giroud was Chris Henderson, who is closely followed by the iconic Italian defender, Giorgio Chiellini, who was 11 days older than the man behind him – Didier Drogba.

Meaning the 10th highest goalscorer in MLS history is Brian McBride, who opened the scoring for Chicago Fire in a 4-1 win over Chivas USA back in October 2010.

Who Is The Oldest Player To Play In MLS?

As we’ve already mentioned, the MLS has been the home for many players in the older ages and this is shown by the oldest player in the leagues history.

This record belongs to former goalkeeper, Pat Onstad, who played for D.C. United in April 2011 at 43 years, 2 months and 22 days – conceding four goals in an emphatic 4-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids.