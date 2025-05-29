Javier Mascherano has admitted that Inter Miami are ‘spoiled’ by Lionel Messi, after the soccer superstar scored a brace in Miami’s 4-2 victory over CF Montreal.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Summary

After a run of poor results in the MLS, Inter Miami managed to turn their fortunes around with a comfortable 4-2 victory over CF Montreal at the Chase Stadium.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Miami, finding the target in consecutive matches once again as the Argentinian scored a trademark goal with his left foot from just outside the box after 26 minutes.

Inter Miami went into the break with a delicate lead and after 23 minutes of the second-half, Messi turned into the provider by finding Luis Suarez who finished emphatically.

Just three minutes later the Uruguayan bagged his second of the game after latching on to a defensive mistake and placing the ball into the bottom left-corner.

Interestingly Montreal managed to pull one back after conceding three minutes prior also, with Dante Sealy forcing the ball past Oscar Ustari in the Miami net.

Any talk of a comeback was short-lived as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez combined once again to score Inter Miami’s fourth, with Messi scoring his second goal of the game.

The relationship between the two was clear to see, which bodes well for their most recent endeavor together as Suarez and Messi joined forces to form a Uruguayan soccer team, Deportivo LSM on May 26.

Victor Loturi managed to make the scoreline more respectable in the 94th minute, but Inter Miami cruised to a 4-2 victory and now sit sixth – but can move up to third by winning their game in hand.

What Did Javier Mascherano Say About Lionel Messi?

This victory over CF Montreal was much needed for Javier Mascherano, as pressure was beginning to build following a run of poor results where Inter Miami failed to win in four consecutive performances.

With the FIFA Club World Cup coming up, David Beckham may have been considering a fresh start with a new manager if Miami’s poor form continued.

However, with Messi and Suarez hitting form at the right time for the FCWC, it puts the club in a good position and Mascherano has admitted that the Miami-based side is ‘spoiled’ to have players of this calibre.

Mascherano said: “Well, Leo Messi is a player who has us so spoiled that it looks like all he does is easy to do, and at this stage of his career and the reality is it is not only his play but how he competes, it is contagious, and we all follow his lead.

“As for Luis Suarez, I am very happy for him. A player who has scored so many goals over his career, I am sure it was tough and strange to go through a stretch of games without scoring. But his effort and desire were always there.”

When Is The FIFA Club World Cup?

The iconic soccer tournament is set to begin on June 14 and will see the final being played on July 13, as it travels across the United States for the first time.

It will act as a warm-up for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and for the first time ever, there will be 32 teams competing to win the trophy – with Inter Miami being one of them.

Javier Mascherano’s side will take a break from their MLS action, facing Al Ahly, Porto and Palmeiras in the group stages with the possibility of facing teams like Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea – among many other elite sides.

Messi may not be the only superstar in attendance, as Cristiano Ronaldo could feature for Al Nassr, although the Portuguese star has hinted towards a departure from Saudi Arabia and Ronaldo is even available for move to the MLS.