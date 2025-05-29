Cristiano Ronaldo could be making his way to the MLS after the Portuguese star nears an exit from Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr.

Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al Nassr?

The former Real Madrid superstar has made headlines after an ambiguous social media post that hints towards an exit from Al Nassr.

In January 2023, Ronaldo made history by moving to Saudi Arabia after a very public fallout with the then Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag and the soccer icon became the highest paid player of all-time.

Since then, the 40-year-old has gone on to make 105 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side and contributed to a staggering 112 goals in the process (93G + 19A).

The Portuguese international has won the Saudi Pro League golden boot in the two seasons that he has competed, however, Al Nassr have failed to win any silverware in that time.

His deal in Saudi Arabia is set to expire on June 30, 2025 and his social media post has suggested that an extended deal with Al Nassr is unlikely at this moment in time.

It also seems like Ronaldo has no intentions of retiring from soccer and at 936 goals, there is still a chance that he can reach 1000 goals before he decides to hang the cleats up for good.

This chapter is over.

The story? Still being written.

Grateful to all. pic.twitter.com/Vuvl5siEB3 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 26, 2025

Could Cristiano Ronaldo Move To MLS?

Ronaldo’s hint towards leaving Al Nassr has put clubs across the globe on notice as the veteran brings the most eyes out of any current player and is a huge factor in generating revenue.

After his underwhelming second-spell with Manchester United, top teams around Europe may not be looking to bring in the 40-year-old and this has made the MLS an extremely viable option.

Additionally, MLS stadiums will be holding World Cup action in 2026, as the United States joins Canada and Mexico in hosting the biggest tournament in soccer.

Ronaldo moving to the MLS would be a huge advantage for this tournament, not only for himself as he would be able to adapt to the country before possibly playing in his final World Cup, but also for the advertisement in the United States.

Alongside this, the possibility of Ronaldo joining the same league as Lionel Messi once again would make the MLS one of the hottest properties available.

One issue that could come up in negotiations is the subject of money, as Messi is currently the highest paid player in the MLS and the Argentine reportedly earns around $200,000 per week – which is 20 times less than the $4m Ronaldo earns weekly in Saudi Arabia.

Messi’s deal with Inter Miami did include a percentage in the revenue made by Adidas and Apple, meaning his actual salary is reportedly closer to $50m a year.

A loophole that MLS team could use to fund a move for Cristiano Ronaldo is offering a designated player slot, which allows teams to pay three players more than the maximum salary cap.

Which MLS Teams Could Sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

Any MLS team that is interested in signing Ronaldo would need to have a designated player slot and at this moment in time there are only 18 with a cemented DP opening – with Inter Miami possibly being the 19th depending on Jordi Alba’s contract situation.

Alba recently signed a new deal that has made him move from a designated player to an ‘International Player’. However, this was done during the season and it is still not confirmed whether this makes the slot available in the upcoming transfer window.

The links to Inter Miami are simply too strong to ignore, as Ronaldo would join a club that is owned by a man who is also considered a Manchester United legend and would play alongside his biggest rival in soccer, Lionel Messi.

Other MLS teams with a vacant designated player slot include New York City FC, San Diego FC and Minnesota United, meaning they could all offer a stronger salary than other teams around them.

CF Montreal also have a DP slot available, however, the Canadian side may not appeal to Ronaldo as the franchise is currently having one of the worst seasons in MLS history – picking up eight points from the opening 16 games.