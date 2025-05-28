Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have created their own soccer team, with the Inter Miami duo founding Deportivo LSM – a team that will compete in Uruguay.

Why Did Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez Create Deportivo LSM?

On Tuesday 27 May, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi announced their new venture together, as the former Barcelona duo will combine to found Deportivo LSM.

Suarez has been involved with the club for multiple years and now the re-branding of ‘LSM’ was made after Messi was made a co-funder – adding the ‘M’ in his honor.

Deportivo LSM are already in a strong position as the club has a modern sports training facility that takes up 20-acres and a stadium with a 1400 capacity.

At this current moment in time, Deportivo LSM has 80 professional staff and a membership that has already reached around 3000 – with Messi’s addition expected to bring in a lot more.

Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez spoke on their new venture together in a social media post, as the iconic soccer partnership gave their thoughts on Deportvio LSM’s future.

Suarez said: “This project is the perfect place to continue sharing our vision of football. So I invited my friend to join Deportivo LSM’s professional project.”

Messi said: “I would like to thank Luis for giving me this opportunity to share this project that he has been working on for many years and which has grown so much.”

Un sueño más que se hace realidad, hoy nace @DeportivoLSM 💚 pic.twitter.com/4sIjgkRW3O — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) May 27, 2025

Messi’s association with the club has already brought a huge rise in social media followers, with the official Instagram account gaining hundreds of thousands of followers since the announcement.

The two Inter Miami players have played just under 300 matches together during their time with Barcelona and in the MLS, winning the Champions League and LaLiga as teammates.

If they can form a relationship as co-owners of Deportivo LSM like their relationship on the pitch then it should bring great success and the two will reportedly be putting substantial funds into the club – which is to be expected as two of the highest paid players in the MLS.

What League Will Deportivo LSM Be In?

Deportivo LSM will enter the fourth professional division in Uruguay and will be a landmark moment for Luis Suarez, after his plans over owning a club in his home nation began in 2018.

Initially, the club was named Deportivo LS and was created in Ciudad de la Costa, a small city in Uruguay, with hopes of creating an accessible grassroots club.

The overarching aim was to help progress the sport while also opening its doors to all walks of like, which would give a lot back to the communities around the area.

Could Messi or Suarez Play For Deportivo LSM?

At 37-years-old, Lionel Messi’s time as a professional soccer player is coming to its final stages and the Inter Miami star could retire in 2025 – especially after Miami’s struggles.

So, the likelihood of Messi ever competing for Deportivo LSM is unlikely and even though his specific role at the club has not been disclosed, his status as a funder would make that difficult.

The same can be said for Suarez who is also entering the end of his career at 38 and the Uruguayan is expected to be involved with vital decisions at the club – alongside a sports director who will be hired in the coming months.

Another decision that needs to be made is who will take control as a manager and reports indicate that the former Inter Milan player, Alvaro Recoba, could take his first job as a professional soccer manager.