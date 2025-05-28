Inter Miami will be hoping to turn their poor MLS form around after a run of poor results in the league as Javier Mascherano’s side welcome CF Montreal.

Is Javier Mascherano Going To Be Sacked By Inter Miami?

Inter Miami’s recent form in the MLS has given supporters some cause for concern after failing to win any other their last four league matches.

Alongside these poor results has been a run of problems in the defensive area as Javier Mascherano’s side have conceded at least three goals in this winless streak.

The Miami-based side came from behind twice to earn a 3-3 draw with table-toppers (of the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia Union in their latest league encounter.

Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Quinn Sullivan and Tai Baribo before Tadeo Allende pulled one back for Miami after 15 minutes of the second-half.

Bradley Carnell’s men regained their two goal lead just 13 minutes later as Baribo scored his second of the match and with three minutes of regular time remaining Inter Miami looked to be heading to a third defeat in four matches.

However a superb free kick from Lionel Messi in the 87th minute gave his side hope and a 95th minute equaliser from Telasco Segovia saw the points be shared at Subaru Park.

Following this result, Miami dropped down to seventh in the Eastern Conference and are four points away from dropping out of the playoff places – something that would leave David Beckham and co. With a decision to make over Javier Mascherano’s role as manager.

Mascherano was appointed by Inter Miami in January of this year and has managed 22 games so far, winning 11, drawing five and losing six – earning just six MLS wins so far.

Many reports suggest that Lionel Messi’s free-kick that inspired Inter Miami’s comeback against Philadelphia kept Mascherano in a job for another week.

As for CF Montreal, their MLS form makes Inter Miami’s look positive, as the Canadian side have picked up just eight points from 15 matches so far.

Only LA Galaxy have picked up less points out of every team in the Eastern and Western Conferences, as Greg Vanney’s side continue to have their worst season in MLS history.

Montreal are winless from their last three league matches and are tied for the least amount of goals scored in the MLS this season with 10, a record that is shared with Austin FC.

Will Lionel Messi Play Against CF Montreal?

Lionel Messi has appeared in 11 out of 14 league matches this season and is expected to feature once again as Inter Miami play host to CF Montreal.

So far, the highest paid player in the MLS has contributed to eight goals in 11 league appearances, with the Argentinian scoring six and assisting another two.

Messi is set to be joined by his trio of former Barcelona teammates, as Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are all set to play at the Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami predicted lineup: Ustari; Fray, Martinez, Lujan, Allen; Allende, Segovia, Busquets, Alba; Messi, Suarez

When Do Inter Miami Play In FIFA Club World Cup?

Inter Miami will be looking to turn their form around quickly as the FIFA Club World Cup is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Javier Mascherano’s side will face CF Montreal and Columbus Crew in the MLS before beginning their FIFA Club World Cup run against Al-Ahly on June 14th.

Some of the world’s biggest soccer teams will be in attendance, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Inter Milan all taking part.