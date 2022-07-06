Chelsea and Bayern Munich set to battle it out for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly on the verge of an exit from Italian giants Juventus this summer, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich leading the race for the defender’s signature.

Latest Matthijs de Ligt Next Club Odds

Bayern Munich are now as short as evens (1/1) according to the latest odds on Paddy Power, while elsewhere it seems to be Chelsea who are the alternative suitors at a value of 13/8.

Matthijs de Ligt Next Club Highest Odds Bayern Munich 1/1 Chelsea 13/8 Barcelona 22/1 Manchester United 22/1 Manchester City 33/1

Matthijs de Ligt Next Club Odds: Munich or London for the Dutchman?

According to the implied probability of the Matthijs de Ligt next club odds.

Bet Highest Odds Implied Probability (%) Bayern Munich 1/1 50% Chelsea 13/8 38% Barcelona 22/1 4% Manchester United 22/1 4% Manchester City 33/1 3%

Matthijs de Ligt’s preference is to move to Bayern Munich and play under Julian Naglesmann according to reports, but this isn’t deterring Chelsea and new owner Todd Bohely who will continue their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

De Ligt became the most expensive defender in Italian top-flight history in 2019 after a £68m move to Juventus from Ajax, and is under contract with the Turin side for another two years.

Chelsea are reported to have offered Timo Werner plus cash as part of a swap deal, but it is unclear at this point whether Juventus are interested in Werner at all with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic leading the line.

De Ligt is the youngest player to captain a side in a Champions League knockout game, taking the armband at Ajax aged just 19. At just 22-years-old today, de Ligt feels like a veteran having broken through aged 17.

The Dutchman has reportedly moved ahead of Sevilla’s Jules Kounde in Chelsea’s centre-back priorities, and the Blues are expected to make a momentous push to land the Juventus defender this summer.

Bayern Munich might be the player’s preference at this current point, but it looks unlikely that the Bundesliga champions will be able to match Chelsea’s offer and wages.

TRUE✅ After Talks with Matthijs de Ligt (22) Bayern is convinced that for the Dutch @FCBayern is his first choice for a transfer. Now the Club want to start the negoitations with @juventusfc. But Bayern know that @ChelseaFC is the biggest concurrent — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 6, 2022

