Check out the ChatGPT NFL Wild Card Round predictions as AI picks selections for all four of the games on Sunday with some interesting outcomes. Read on to see the full breakdowns and scores.

ChatGPT NFL Wild Card Round Predictions

Ahead of Sunday’s action, we prompted ChatGPT to give us predictions for the NFL Wild Card Round so see the outcome below.

Packers @ Cowboys

ChatGPT says: Packers win 35-31.

“In a thrilling Wild Card matchup, the Dallas Cowboys clashed with the Green Bay Packers in a game that went down to the wire. The Cowboys, led by star quarterback Dak Prescott, showed resilience in the face of Jordan Love and the Packers’ potent offense. However, it was the Packers who emerged victorious in a high-scoring affair, securing a 35-31 win with a late touchdown pass from Love.”

Rams @ Lions

ChatGPT says: Lions win 17-14.

“The Detroit Lions stunned the football world by facing off against the consistent Los Angeles Rams. In a defensive battle, the Lions managed to shut down the Rams’ high-flying offense, securing a narrow 17-14 victory. Quarterback Jared Goff orchestrated a game-winning drive in the final minutes, and the Lions’ defense held strong to advance to the next round.”

Steelers @ Bills

ChatGPT says: Bills win 28-17.

“In a clash of titans, the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers engaged in a hard-fought battle. The Bills’ dynamic offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen, proved too much for the Steelers to handle. Despite a valiant effort from Mason Rudolph and the Steelers, the Bills emerged victorious with a convincing 28-17 win, showcasing their Super Bowl aspirations.”

Eagles @ Buccaneers

ChatGPT says: Buccaneers win 31-21.

“Former champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Philadelphia Eagles in a Wild Card showdown. Baker Mayfield, displayed his offensive prowess by orchestrating a masterful performance. The Eagles, led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts, put up a fight, but the Buccaneers’ experience and talent prevailed. The Buccaneers secured a 31-21 victory, setting the stage for their playoff run.”