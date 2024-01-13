American Football

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Round Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds

Olly Taliku
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott

The NFL Wild Card playoff round continues on Sunday afternoon with the Green Bay Packers travelling to Dallas to face off with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys and ahead of the match we have selected our favourite picks to put into a parlay.

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys Picks

  • Dallas Cowboys To Cover (-7.0) (-110)
  • CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown scorer (-150)
  • Dak Prescott over 299.5 passing yards (+145)

Back all three of our picks in a same game parlay @ +400 with BetOnline

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys Picks Explained

Pick 1: Cowboys To Cover @ -110 with BetOnline

We are backing Dallas to cover on Sunday afternoon, against a Packers side that hit their best form heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Green Bay won all three of their final games to end the season, with Jordan Love especially impressing as he secured a playoff birth after beating the Bears in week 18.

The Cowboys secured the NFC East with a victory against Washington to finish their campaign and we think despite the Packers good form, Dallas should be able to ease into the Divisional Round.

Bet On The Cowboys To Cover (-110)

Pick 2: CeeDee Lamb Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ -150 with BetOnline

Our second pick for this Classic Wild Card matchup is for CeeDee Lamb to score a touchdown, which would be his second in just four playoff games.

Lamb ended the season on a hot streak of scoring touchdowns, with scores in each of his last nine matches including two against Washington in week 18.

Across four playoff games during his career CeeDee Lamb has 15 catches for 206 yards, so a big performance on Sunday night can be expected from the Dallas star.

Bet On CeeDee Lamb Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-150)

Pick 3: Dak Prescott Over 299.5 Passing Yards @ +145 with BetOnline

Our final selection for the Dallas-Green Bay matchup is for Dak Prescott to throw for over 300 yards, as we think the Cowboys signal caller could step up to a different level in the first round of the playoffs.

Throughout his career Prescott has played against the Packers five times, averaging 305.6 passing yards through each of those games.

Prescott has averaged 265.6 yards per game this season, but he managed to hit the 300 passing yard mark just two games ago against Detroit and we think he could pass for a similar amount in this year’s first playoff game.

Bet On Dak Prescott Over 299.5 Passing Yards (+140)

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys Odds

  • Moneyline: Green Bay Packers: +275 | Dallas Cowboys: -350
  • Point Spread: Packers (+7.0) -110 | Cowboys (-7.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 50.5 –110 | Under 50.5 -110
