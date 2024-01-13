American Football

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions Wild Card Round Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jared Goff Lions pic

The final playoff game on Sunday afternoon sees Detroit welcome the Rams to Ford Field in what is set to be one of the closest matchups of the weekend and ahead of the clash – we have selected our favourite picks to put into a parlay.

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions Picks

  • Detroit Lions To Cover (-3.0) (-110)
  • David Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer (-150)
  • Kyren Williams anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

Back all three of our picks in a same game parlay @ +375 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions Picks Explained

Pick 1: Lions To Cover @ -110 with BetOnline

The Detroit Lions flew into the playoffs after their best regular season for some time this year and they come into the post season as +1800 outsiders to win the Super Bowl next month.

Although they will be coming up against former Lions superstar Matthew Stafford this weekend for the Rams, we are still backing Detroit to edge through to the Divisional game with home advantage.

The Lions won three of their last four matches in the season so they will be confident they can keep the winning form going this weekend to advance to the Divisional Round next weekend.

Bet On The Lions To Cover (-110)

Pick 2: David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ -120 with BetOnline

David Montgomery scored 13 touchdowns through the regular season and we believe he can step up in the biggest moment for Detroit with another score here.

The Lions running back has played just one playoff game through his career, so he will be keen to make an impression this time after being knocked out by Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in 2020.

Detroit’s offence alternates between Jahmyr Gibbs and Montgomery in the running back position and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both in form players score against the Rams this week.

Bet On David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-120)

Pick 3: Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ -150 with BetOnline

Our second touchdown scorer selection is Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams, who has five touchdowns in his last three games for the Rams.

Williams is low odds to score against the Lions this weekend but with good reason, as the Rams have relied heavily on their ground game to help them into the Wild Card spot.

No other player rushed for more distance than Williams this season with 1,144 yards racked up during the regular campaign, so scoring against the Lions would be no surprise.

Bet On Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-150)

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions Odds

  • Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams: +140 | Detroit Lions: -165
  • Point Spread: Rams (+3.0) -110 | Lions (-3.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 52.0 –110 | Under 52.0 -110
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
