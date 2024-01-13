American Football

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills Wild Card Round Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz stefon diggs 103022 getty ftr

Pittsburgh take on the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon and ahead of the Wild Card playoff match – we have selected our best Steelers-Bills picks to create a same game parlay.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills Picks

  • Back The Bills To Cover (-110)
  • Over 35.0 Points (-110)
  • Stefon Diggs anytime touchdown scorer (+175)

Back all three of our picks in a same game parlay @ +500 with BetOnline

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills Picks Explained

Pick 1: Back The Bills To Cover (-10) @ -110 with BetOnline

Our first pick for Sunday’s Wild Card round is for Buffalo to cover the spread, despite it being set at a very high ten points by most NFL bookmakers.

The Bills ended their season on a five game winning streak and they will look to continue that impressive form into the playoffs, with Josh Allen and co playing the best football of the year so far.

Buffalo have won just one of their last five by over nine points, but the Steelers may struggle to lay a glove on an in form Bills side.

Pick 2: Over 35.0 Points @ -110 with BetOnline

We are taking the over for points in Sunday’s game, with a relatively low line set at 35 points for the Wild Card round matchup.

Buffalo have seen over 35 points scored in every single one of their last 11 games of the season, so it is slightly surprising that the line is so low for Sunday’s game.

Pittsburgh have managed to hit this weekend’s over in four of their last five games, with the only exception coming in their final game of the season against a rested Baltimore side.

Pick 3: Stefon Diggs Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +175 with BetOnline

Our final pick for Sunday’s game is for Stefon Diggs to make his way into the end zone, as he looks to continue his excellent playoff record.

Digs has 59 catches for 836 yards in playoff games throughout his career so far and having scored 4 touchdowns in those 12 games he certainly isn’t one to shy away from the biggest occasion.

With just eight touchdowns to his name this season Diggs will be keen to make an impression in the playoffs, and with a price of +175 to score anytime the Bills wide receiver is hard to ignore.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills Odds

  • Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers: +390 | Buffalo Bills: -525
  • Point Spread: Steelers (+10.0) -110 | Bills (-10.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 35.5 –110 | Under 35.5 -110
