Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Wild Card clash on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we have selected our favorite picks to put into a parlay.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks

Philadelphia Eagles -3.0 (+100)

DeVonta Smith over 67.5 receiving yards (-110)

D’Andre Swift anytime touchdown scorer (+137)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks Explained

Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles -3.0 (+100) with BetOnline

Despite all of the concern surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles at the minute, we shouldn’t forget that this is the team who were hard done by in the Super Bowl last year and came within inches of a championship ring.

When these two teams met earlier in the season, Philadelphia stormed away 25-11 winners in Tampa. They’ve lost four of their last five which isn’t ideal, but on their day the Eagles can compete with the very best.

+100 is too good of a price to turn down for the Eagles to win by three or more in the Wild Card round.

Pick 2: DeVonta Smith over 67.5 receiving yards (-110) with BetOnline

With Philadelphia’s first option wideout A.J. Brown missing Monday’s clash through injury, expect Jalen Hurts to target DeVonta Smith through the air and get him heavily involved throughout the game.

Smith is averaging 66.6 receiving yards per game this season and it looks likely he’ll comfortably cover that mark.

Pick 3: D’Andre Swift anytime touchdown scorer (+137) with BetOnline

With Hurts dealing with a number of injuries in the build-up, there’s a decent chance Philadelphia could give D’Andre Swift the hand-offs in the red zone instead of persisting with the QB sneak.

Swift has tallied five rushing touchdowns this season and the Eagles could look to protect Hurts from any further injury by giving Swift a bigger role near the end zone.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: -155 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +130

Point Spread: Eagles (-3.0) +100 | Buccaneers (+3.0) -120

Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110