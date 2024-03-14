Arsenal and Manchester City are the only English teams left remaining in the Champions League this year and ahead of the quarter finals, we take a look at which teams in England have made the most money in Europe this year.

England’s Champions League Prize Money

English teams in the Champions League this year have enjoyed a mixed run of form, but Arsenal and Manchester City still remain in the competition at the quarter final stage.

Figures were released this week detailing the money earned by each Premier League side in the competition so far, with Manchester City topping the list.

Quick review of the money earned by England's Champions League representatives to date after this week's matches.#MCFC lead the way with £93m, followed by the other quarter-finalists #AFC £80m. The two clubs eliminated in the group stage earned less: #MUFC £51m and #NUFC £29m. pic.twitter.com/JHPhJ27UnV — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) March 14, 2024

Both Manchester United and Newcastle have received significantly less prize money than the other two English teams remaining in Europe, largely due to being knocked out at the group stage.

Manchester City Prize Money

Manchester City have breezed through the Champions League so far this season and the group stage was a walkover for the Ciyzens – who didn’t drop a single point in their six matches.

Leipzig, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade all fell victim to City in the group stage with last season’s treble winners earning a spot in the last 16 against Danish opposition Copenhagen.

Copenhagen were no match for City across two legs with the Premier League champions breezing through to the quarter finals after a 6-2 win over the 180 minutes.

City top the earnings for every single category this season despite Arsenal playing the same amount of matches in Europe at the quarter final stage.

Having won every game in the competition so far this year City’s prize money is slightly higher than Arsenal’s – with Pep Guardiola’s side taking home £38.5m.

Arsenal Prize Money

Mikel Arteta’s side also topped their Champions League group but they weren’t able to win every game after dropping points against PSV and Lens.

Arsenal’s first Champions League knockout game in 13 years nearly went against them, but they were just able to prevail on penalties against Porto after a nervy two legs.

The Gunners earned £5m less prize money than their Premier League rivals up to the quarter final stage but they still picked up a huge sum after just six matches.

Arsenal made £13m less than City in total, but still over £30m more than both Manchester United and Newcastle who didn’t make it past the group stage.

Manchester United Prize Money

Manchester United found things tough this year in the Champions League and they never looked like advancing from what was a tricky group.

Losing to all three other teams in group A forced United out of the competition as the bottom team in the group, with not even a Europa League spot available for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Although they were knocked out at the same stage of the competition as Newcastle, Manchester United earned significantly more money in the Champions League than their Premier League rivals who were just as disappointing in the competition.

United earned significantly more due to their UEFA coefficient which is based on how many points a club accumulates in Europe through a season and what stage they get to.

Newcastle United Prize Money

Another team to have no success in the Champions League this year was Newcastle United. Although it looked like the Magpies would relish the European competition after their first win, things quickly went downhill for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle took four points from their first two games against PSG and Milan with their comfortable win at home against PSG sending a serious message to the rest of group F.

Unfortunately the Magpies weren’t able to keep up their good form in Europe and they were rather unceremoniously dumped out of the competition when losing their final group stage game at home against Milan.

With this year being Newcastle’s first season in Europe since 2013 they will be happy with whatever earnings they can take from the group stage, but their total came to a comparatively low one of £29m by the end of their run.