Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis is ‘ramping up’ in hopes to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals

Zach Wolpin
During the 2023-24 regular season, the Celtics were the best team in the NBA. Throughout the playoffs in 2024, they’ve proved that. Boston is 12-2 throughout the playoffs and has won nine straight games. Minnesota saved themselves from being swept in the Western Conference Finals, so that series is heading to Game 5. 

That gives the Celtics plenty of time to rest and recover before the Finals start on June 6th. Starting center Kristaps Porzinigs has missed the last 10 games for Boston with a calf injury. Luckily, the Celtics have been able to be successful without Porzingis for most of this postseason. However, they know they need his production if they want to finish off this season hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy. According to head coach Joe Mazzulla, Porzingis is “ramping up” in hopes to be ready for the NBA Finals.

How healthy will Kristaps Porzingis be when he returns for the Celtics?


For the last 10 games, the Celtics have been waiting patiently for the return of Kristaps Porzingis. A calf injury has kept the one-time all-star off the court. Boston has managed to get by without Porzingis but they know they are a better team when he plays. In his career, Porzingis has only played in 14 playoff games. Ten with the Mavericks and then his four this season with Boston. During the 2024 postseason, Porzingis is averaging (12.3) points, (5.0) rebounds, (1.8) assists, (1.3) steals, and (1.5) blocks per game.

Porzingis is a threat on both sides of the ball for Boston. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old has been out the last 10 games and the Celtics have had to turn to veteran Al Horford. The big man will turn 38 next Monday and Horford is still playing at an elite level. He’s filled in nicely as the starting center for Boston. Horford was a full-time starter for the Celtics in 2022-23 but came off the bench when the team acquired Porzingis. The five-time all-star stayed ready and has been a productive player for the Celtics in the 2024 postseason.


Kristaps Porzingis has been out for a month. His last time playing was in Game 4 vs. the Heat in the first round. That game was on April 29th. The NBA Finals start on June 6th. Porzingis would have more than a month to rest and rehab. In 2022, the Celtics fell short vs. the Warriors in the NBA Finals. They do not want that to happen again in 2024. Boston wants to be at full strength and they need Kristaps Porzingis to make that happen. We’ll see when the big man finally makes his return for the Celtics.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
